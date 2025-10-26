Lakers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 26
Luka Doncic is off to one of the best starts to an NBA season we’ve seen in a while, scoring 43 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener before dropping 49 points in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.
Doncic has made over 80 percent of his shots from 2-point range, carrying the Lakers to a 1-1 start with LeBron James (sciatica) sidelined.
On Sunday, the Lakers are 3.5-point favorites on the road against the Sacramento Kings, who picked up their first win of the season over the Utah Jazz on Friday (by one point).
The Kings don’t have Keegan Murray to open the 2025-26 season but they did get Domantas Sabonis back against Utah. Still, it’s a little surprising to see the Lakers as just small favorites on the road in this matchup.
Can L.A. cover to get to 2-1?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s Western Conference battle.
Lakers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers -3.5 (-102)
- Kings +3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -148
- Kings: +124
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lakers vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet, NBC Sports California
- Lakers record: 1-1
- Kings record: 1-1
Lakers vs. Kings Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – questionable
- Jaxson Hayes – questionable
- LeBron James – out
- Adou Thiero – out
- Maxi Kleber – out
Kings Injury Report
- Nique Clifford – out
- Zach LaVine – questionable
- Keegan Murray – out
Lakers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-121)
I broke down this play in today’s Peter’s Points – my NBA Best Bets column for SI – as I’m eyeing Doncic to continue stuffing the stat sheet against the Kings on Sunday:
Doncic’s MVP case has been on full display through the first two games of the Lakers’ season, as he’s averaging 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3.
I’m looking to Doncic’s assist and rebounds prop on Sunday, as he’s set at just 16.5 against the Sacramento Kings despite averaging 20 assists and rebounds per game. The Kings currently rank 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, so Doncic should have plenty of chances to hit the glass in this matchup.
Luka is averaging 14.0 rebound chances and 14.0 potential assists per game this season. He has the ball in his hands a ton for the Lakers, and he’s easily cleared this line (21 and 19 rebounds and assists) in his two games this season.
Lakers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The Kings have Sabonis back, but I’m not buying them after a slow start to the season, losing to the Phoenix Suns before narrowly beating a rebuilding Jazz team.
The Lakers have had a tough schedule (Golden State and Minnesota) to open the season, but they’ve been able to score a ton of points (led by Doncic) and rank fourth in the league in offensive rating.
With Zach LaVine on the injury report and Keegan Murray out, the Kings are pretty thin right – and I don’t love the way most of their core pieces fit together.
The Lakers are a shaky defensive team, but it’s hard to bet against Doncic with the way he’s playing on offense right now.
I’ll back the Lakers to win this game, as the Kings have not shown much against two likely non-playoff teams in the West to open this season.
Pick: Lakers Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
