Lakers vs. Magic Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 24
LeBron James returned to the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough for the Lakers to get a win, as they were blown out by the Chicago Bulls.
The No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers are two games back of the Houston Rockets for the No. 2 seed heading into Monday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic.
Orlando, which is five games under .500 this season, holds the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference (two games back of the No. 7-seeded Atlanta Hawks) and is coming off a win on Friday night against the Washington Wizards.
However, the Magic could be down a key piece of their rotation, as guard Cole Anthony is listed as questionable on Monday.
Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as favorites in this matchup, but should bettors trust LeBron and Luka Doncic to snap this two-game skid?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Lakers vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lakers -4.5 (-110)
- Magic +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -192
- Magic: +160
Total
- 216.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lakers vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 24
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kia Center
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, FanDuel Sports Network Florida
- Lakers record: 43-27
- Magic record: 33-38
Lakers vs. Magic Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- LeBron James – probable
- Rui Hachimuara – questionable
- Bronny James – out
- Maxi Kleber – out
Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Cole Anthony – questionable
- Trevelin Queen – questionable
Lakers vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- LeBron James OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105)
This prop number has been knocked down after LeBron had just 10 rebounds and assists in his first game back in the lineup on Saturday, but it’s a steal when you look at his season averages.
James is averaging 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game (16.7 rebounds and assists) in the 2024-25 season, clearing 14.5 in five of his seven games before going down with a groin injury.
Even in the blowout loss to Chicago, James played over 31 minutes, a sign that he should assume his normal workload again tonight. I’ll gladly back the four-time champion to get back to his stat sheet-stuffing ways on Monday.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-140)
Franz Wagner has been hitting the glass recently, averaging 5.9 boards per game in the month of March, clearing this prop in six of those games.
Wagner has at least eight boards in three straight games, and he did pick up six boards in his first matchup against the Lakers this season.
Lakers vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Lakers are the team to bet in this matchup:
The Lakers have dropped their last two games, including a terrible defensive showing against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, but I’m buying them to bounce back on Monday.
Los Angeles got both Rui Hachimura (questionable tonight) and LeBron James (probable tonight) back in the lineup on Saturday, and that bodes well for L.A. against a below .500 Magic team.
Orlando has really struggled as a home underdog this season, covering the spread in just three of 11 games. In addition to that, the Magic are one of the worst offensive teams in the NBA, ranking in the bottom five in the league in offensive rating and effective field goal percentage.
With the Lakers potentially at full strength on Monday, I’m worried Orlando won’t have the offensive firepower to keep up, especially since Jalen Suggs is done for the season and Cole Anthony is now questionable for this contest.
Even though the Lakers turned in a dud against Chicago, I like them to bounce back with LeBron and Luka Doncic in the lineup once again tonight.
Pick: Lakers -4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.