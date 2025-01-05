Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 5
The Los Angeles Lakers have won seven of their last 10 games to move into the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference, and they could leapfrog the Denver Nuggets for the No. 4 seed with a win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Houston, the No. 2 seed in the West, is two games ahead of Los Angeles in the standings. However, Houston is down two key players on Sunday in Jabari Smith Jr. (out with a broken hand) and Tari Eason (listed as doubtful on Sunday).
Since trading D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers have gotten some major production from guard Austin Reaves, and they’re hoping that will continue on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Lakers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers +4.5 (-112)
- Rockets -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +160
- Rockets: -192
Total
- 218.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Lakers vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, Spectrum SportsNet
- Lakers record: 20-14
- Rockets record: 22-12
Lakers vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- LeBron James – probable
- Anthony Davis – probable
- Gabe Vincent – doubtful
- Jalen Hood-Schifino – out
- Christian Wood – out
- Jarred Vanderbilt – out
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Tari Eason – doubtful
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
- Nate Williams – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
Lakers vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
Los Angeles Lakers Best Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves UNDER 6.5 Assists (+120)
I broke down this prop for Reaves earlier today in my NBA Best Bets column:
Since the Los Angeles Lakers traded away D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves has been thrust into a major playmaking role, picking up double-digit assists in four of his last five games.
However, he has a brutal matchup on Sunday against a top-three defense in the Houston Rockets, who are allowing the fewest assists per game in the NBA this season.
While Reaves has pushed his season average to 5.9 assists per game, he finished with just six in his last game and has six or fewer in 21 of his 29 games. He should still have more of a playmaking role, but I don’t want to lay the juice on the OVER at -140. I think this is a value play for Reaves on Sunday.
Houston Rockets Best Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+105)
This is a prime matchup to buy Amen Thompson, as he should have a huge role in his first game back from a two-game suspension.
A defensive stopper for the Rockets, Thompson should see more minutes with Eason and Smith Jr. out, and he had double-digit rebounds in three of his four games before the suspension (all three games were starts).
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Thompson start again on Sunday, as the Lakers pose an interesting threat with James and Davis on offense. Thompson is averaging 7.1 rebounds per game in primarily a bench role this season.
Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
The Lakers are playing some solid basketball as of late, but their road struggles this season are hard to overlook.
Los Angeles is 8-9 straight up on the road and 5-6 against the spread as a road underdog, posting the No. 25 road net rating in the NBA.
That’s going to be a problem against a young Houston team that is No. 3 in defensive rating, and 12-6 straight up at home (9-6 ATS as a home favorite).
While losing Smith Jr. and Eason is big for the Rockets, the Lakers have questions of their own in their rotation after James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves. Los Angeles has been trying to piece together the right combination each night, but on the road, they’ve been a bottom-six team in the NBA.
I’ll lay the points with Houston.
Pick: Rockets -4.5 (-108)
