Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers picked up their eighth win of the 2025-26 season on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, and they welcomed Austin Reaves (groin) back into the lineup after a three-game absence.
The Lakers remain on the road on Wednesday for a massive matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have lost just one game this season even though Jalen Williams (wrist) has yet to play in a game.
OKC is set as a favorite at home, and it’s coming off a blowout victory against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way in that matchup with 28 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.
Two of the best guards are in action with Doncic facing the reigning MVP in Gilgeous-Alexander, but who should bettors wager on?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Lakers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lakers +7.5 (-118)
- Thunder -7.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +230
- Thunder: -285
Total
- 231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lakers vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Lakers record: 8-3
- Thunder record: 11-1
Lakers vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- LeBron James – out
- Adou Thiero – out
- Gabe Vincent – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Lakers vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-151)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Reaves is a solid target in this tough matchup against OKC:
With LeBron James out to start the season, Austin Reaves has stepped up in a big way for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 30.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game across eight appearances. He's shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3.
While Reaves hasn't shot the 3-ball at a high rate, he is taking a ton of them.
The star guard is averaging 2.9 made 3s on 8.9 attempts per game, taking at least eight shots from beyond the arc in each of his last six games. He's knocked down three or more 3-pointers in four of his eight games this season.
This is actually a favorable matchup for Reaves, as OKC ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game (14.8) and 24th in opponent 3-point percentage (37.3 percent).
If Reaves' volume remains around nine 3-point attempts per night, he's worth a look to clear this prop on Wednesday.
Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
There are a few interesting trends in this matchup that favor the Lakers on Wednesday night:
- Los Angeles is a perfect 3-0 against the spread as a road underdog.
- OKC is 0-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back.
- OKC is just 3-2 against the spread as a home favorite.
- The Lakers are 8-3 against the spread overall.
I don’t love betting against the Thunder at home since they’re so dominant at Paycom Center, but I do think this is a good spot for Doncic and the Lakers to cover.
Los Angeles has a top-10 offense this season (as does OKC), and while it does not have nearly as good of a defense, the Lakers may be catching OKC at the right time.
The Thunder have been cautious on the second night of back-to-backs this season, losing to the Portland Trail Blazers and beating the Sacramento Kings by just six at home in those two matchups.
There’s a chance they opt to sit some players on Wednesday, and they’ve already been without Jalen Williams to start the season.
I’ll take the points here with this spread creeping up into three-possession territory.
Pick: Lakers +7.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
