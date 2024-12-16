Lamar Jackson Closes Gap on Josh Allen in Latest NFL MVP Odds
The NFL MVP race seems decided by the latest odds, as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now a -900 favorite after Week 15.
However, there is a new No. 2 in the odds, as Lamar Jackson (34 passing scores this season) is now +550 to win back-to-back league MVPs.
Allen may have the edge in this market since Buffalo has a better record, but the numbers show us this race should be pretty close – and fun to watch – over the final three weeks of the NFL season.
NFL MVP Odds for 2024 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Josh Allen: -900
- Lamar Jackson: +550
- Saquon Barkley: +1300
- Jared Goff: +2000
No other player in the latest odds is shorter than +7500 to win the league’s MVP award, a sign that it’ll be one of these four players.
Josh Allen Strengthens MVP Case With Upset Win vs. Lions
After losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, Josh Allen and the Bills bounced back with an upset win over the Detroit Lions – keeping them in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Allen threw for 362 yards and two scores against Detroit, running for two more in the process. He’s accounted for 10 scores in the Bills’ last two games alone, giving him some impressive season-long numbers – a reason why he’s a -900 favorite to capture his first MVP.
- Passing Yards: 3,395
- Passing Touchdowns: 25
- Interceptions: 5
- Completion Percentage: 64.4%
- QBR: 79.4 (leads NFL)
- Rushing Yards: 484
- Rushing Touchdowns: 11
Lamar Jackson’s MVP-Caliber Season Continues
Even though he saw his odds fall off after a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson is still having an MVP-level season.
The reigning league MVP put up a five-touchdown performance in Week 15 against the New York Giants, giving him some pretty impressive season-long numbers:
- Passing Yards: 3,580
- Passing Touchdowns: 34
- Interceptions: 3
- Completion Percentage: 68.1%
- QBR: 76.0
- Rushing Yards: 743
- Rushing Touchdowns: 3
For the second straight season, Jackson leads the NFL in yards per carry, and he’s thrown an insane 34 scores to just three picks – by far his best passing season of his NFL career.
While Allen’s team has a better record – and he has put up equally impressive numbers – Jackson may not be as much of a longshot as these odds suggest, especially if the Ravens catch the Steelers and win the AFC North.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
