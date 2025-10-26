Is Lamar Jackson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bears vs. Ravens)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is set to miss his third game in a row in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears.
Jackson is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but he reportedly will not play on Sunday and will instead make his return to the lineup in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins.
With Jackson out, the Ravens are expected to start Tyler Huntley against Chicago.
Jackson was injured in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he has not played since. He did return to practice this week, but he worked with the scout team as a full participant.
The Ravens are 0-2 in the games that Jackson has missed, and the odds for their Week 8 matchup against Chicago have shifted in a major way.
The Ravens went from 6.5-point favorites in this matchup all the way down to 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings with the news that Jackson would not play.
That’s a massive move for a Ravens team that can’t afford to lose too many more games since it’s just 1-5 this season. Chicago, on the other hand, is 4-2 and has won four games in a row heading into Sunday’s matchup.
Jackson appears to be set to return on Thursday night against Miami, and he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the league when he’s been healthy.
The former league MVP has thrown for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. He has also ran for 166 yards and one score.
The Ravens are still in the mix to win the Super Bowl in the latest odds, sitting at +2800 ahead of their Week 8 matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.