Lamar Jackson Injury Update Impacts Ravens vs. Dolphins Odds for NFL Week 9
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not played since Week 4, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided a positive update on him after the team's Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears.
Harbaugh said he is "hopeful" that Jackson (hamstring) will play on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins, which corroborates reporting from earlier in the week that Jackson is expected to return in the primetime matchup.
The former league MVP nearly played in Week 8, as he logged practice time in the lead up to the game against Chicago, but he was ultimately ruled out on Saturday.
Based on the odds for Thursday night's matchup between the Ravens and the Miami Dolphins, it seems like Jackson will suit up in the matchup. The Ravens are favored by seven points on the road in that matchup, and it's highly unlikely they'd be favored by that much if Tyler Huntley was set to start for the second week in a row.
Huntley led the Ravens to a win in Week 8 against Chicago, but the odds for that game shifted in a big way at DraftKings after Jackson was ruled out. All week long, it appeared Jackson was on track to play, as he received a "questionable" tag on Friday's injury report.
That led to oddsmakers setting the Ravens as 6.5-point favorites at home in the Week 8 matchup. However, once Jackson was ruled out, the spread shifted down five points to Ravens -1.5. Baltimore ended up covering that number with Huntley playing well in place of Jackson, but there's no way the backup would be a seven-point road favorite on a short week.
So, the betting market expects that Jackson's return happens in Week 9. Bettors will want to monitor the early-week practice reports for Baltimore, as they should tell more about Jackson's status. If he's unable to log a full practice this week, it wouldn't bode well for his chances of playing against Miami.
For now, it appears the two-time MVP is on track for Thursday's matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
