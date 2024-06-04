Latest 2024 French Open Odds Following Novak Djokovic's Knee Injury
Novak Djokovic has been battling a knee injury, and now it has cost him his chance to repeat at Roland-Garros with his fourth French Open title.
The 37-year-old Serbian withdrew from the French Open due to a knee injury after playing consecutvie five set matches in the third and fourth round in which he had to rally from down two sets to one.
Djokovic, who had seen his odds tumble to +650 following his win Monday, is now out of the tournament with Casper Ruud advancing to the semifinals.
Here are the updated odds and bracket for the 2024 French Open.
2024 French Open Odds
- Carlos Alcaraz: +145
- Jannik Sinner: +240
- Casper Ruud: +420
- Alexander Zverev: +500
- Stefanos Tsitsipas: +2100
- Alex De Minaur: +3000
- Grigor Dimitrov: +14000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Carlos Alcaraz Remains Favorite to Win French Open
Carlos Alcaraz has been the favorite for this entire Grand Slam in hopes of winning his third, but his first on clay, and now that Djokovic is out of the picture, he is more likely to win than ever before.
It's worth noting that none of the players remaining in the field have won a French Open, but the most seasoned one is the direct benefit of Djokovic's exit in Casper Ruud, who has been to a pair of French Open finals in the past two years, losing to both Rafael Nadal and last year to Djokovic.
Ruud is into the semifinals where he will face the winner of Alex De Minaur and Alexander Zverev, who play on Wednesday.
On the other side of the bracket, Alcaraz will face against 2021 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals, with a matchup against 2024 Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner on the horizon if Alcaraz takes care of business. on Wednesday.
We will have new blood crowned the champion of clay on Sunday with the news that Djokovic is out, and its wide open for anyone to take it.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.