Latest Brock Purdy Injury Update Casts Doubt on Week 9 Status, Odds for 49ers vs. Giants
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was able to practice on Wednesday, but he was officially listed as a limited participant, putting his status for Week 9 against the New York Giants up in the air.
Purdy was limited in practice in the lead up to Week 8, but he was ultimately ruled out with the toe injury that has bothered him all season long. If Purdy is once again unable to go, former first-round pick Mac Jones would get the start in his pace.
San Francisco is 4-2 when Jones starts this season, but he has struggled in recent games, throwing four picks and just two scores over his last three starts.
On Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not commit to Purdy suiting up against the Giants, stating that the quarterback has to be "confident" in how his toe feels.
Purdy suffered the injury in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks and proceeded to miss the next two games. He returned in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he suffered a setback in that matchup -- which the 49ers lost. He has not played since, and San Francisco has remained in the playoff mix in the NFC at 5-3.
There's no doubt that Purdy is an upgrade over Jones, as he's led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in his career. However, the team clearly doesn't want to risk re-injuring its starting quarterback, and it seems like he is logging limited practice sessions until he feels comfortable giving things a full go.
That has made oddsmakers much less bullish on the 49ers in the odds for each game, and in Week 9 they have seen their odds to cover the 2.5-point spread shift down from -120 to -115 at DraftKings.
It's a very minor move, but it could be a sign that the betting market is bracing for another start from Jones in Week 9. Purdy's practice status will be important to monitor for bettors as the week goes on.
