Latest Brock Purdy Injury Update Doesn't Impact 49ers vs. Giants Odds for NFL Week 9
The San Francisco 49ers have played the majority of the 2025 season without starting quarterback Brock Purdy due to a turf toe injury, and it appears his status is still in flux for Week 9 against the New York Giants.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that it's "too early" to tell if Purdy will be ready to go against the Giants, and it appears bettors and 49ers fans will have to wait for Wednesday's practice report to see just how far along Purdy is in his recovery.
Oddsmakers have not adjusted the line for the 49ers-Giants matchup based on Shanahan's comments, keeping San Fran as a 2.5-point favorite on the road. DraftKings has the odds for the 49ers to cover (-120) as the favorite compared to the Giants covering the spread (+100).
Purdy injured his toe in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks and proceeded to miss the 49ers' next two games. He returned in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he re-aggravated the issue in a loss. He has not played since, as former first-round pick Mac Jones has led the 49ers to a 4-2 record in Purdy's absence.
Overall, the 49ers are 5-3 this season, but they've fallen behind the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams (both 5-2) in the NFC West standings. Jones has shown some signs for regression the last few weeks, throwing just two scores and four picks while leading San Francisco to a 1-2 record.
The 49ers went 1-1 in Purdy's starts earlier this season, and the starting QB threw for 586 yards, four scores and four picks in those matchups. He likely gives the 49ers a better chance to win, but the team clearly doesn't want to rush him back after he re-injured his toe once already this season.
For now, bettors may want to brace for Jones being under center again in Week 9. These odds likely would move towards San Fran if Purdy is able to make his return on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
