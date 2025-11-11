Latest Joe Burrow Injury Update Shifts Bengals vs. Steelers Odds for NFL Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow may return to the field sooner than expected.
Cincinnati has opened the star quarterback's practice window, giving him 21 days to be activated for a return to action. Burrow, who has been on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on his turf toe injury, could make a return in December -- or possibly sooner -- for the Bengals.
While it's highly unlikely that Burrow returns to action in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, oddsmakers have still adjusted the line. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Burrow "will definitely not play" against Pittsburgh, and that he is instead eyeing a return on Thanksgiving against the Baltimore Ravens.
As for this week, the Bengals opened as 6.5-point underdogs against Pittsburgh in Week 11, but that line has since moved to Bengals +5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The move may be tied more to Pittsburgh's rough showing on Sunday night in Week 10 than Burrow's return to Cincy's practice field.
Joe Flacco has played well for Cincinnati since the team traded for him earlier this season, and the veteran would is in line to start until Burrow is healthy enough to play. Burrow was injured in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and has not played since. The Bengals have won both of his starts and are just 1-6 in the seven games that he's missed.
In his two appearances this season, Burrow completed just 58.3 percent of his passes for 189 yards and two scores. Still, there's no doubt that Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and Cincy's chances to make the playoffs would rise if he's able to return this season.
For now, the Bengals will try to stay afloat without him, but the fact that his practice window is open is a sign that the team expects him to return within the next 21 days. If Burrow isn't activated by then, he'll be out for the rest of the 2025 season.
As of Tuesday morning, Cincy is +1000 to make the playoffs in the AFC and is two games back of the No. 7 seed in the standings.
