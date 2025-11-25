Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently made his return to the lineup after dealing with sciatica, and he's set to play in his first NBA Cup game of the 2025-26 season on Tuesday night.
James is not listed on the Lakers' final injury report, a sign that he's good to go against the Los Angeles Clippers. This game has major NBA Cup implications, as the Lakers and Clippers are tied atop their group with 2-0 records in Group Play.
In two games this season, James is averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from 3-point range. The 40-year-old is already proving that he is still an impact player, and he's fresh off of a 2024-25 season where he made an All-NBA team for his play.
The Lakers are favored at home with James set to play in this game, and the veteran could be worth a look in the prop market against a Clippers defense that has been shaky to open the 2025-26 season.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet vs. Clippers
LeBron James OVER 7.5 Assists (-113)
LeBron opened the 2025-26 season with back-to-back games against the Utah Jazz, who have given up the most opponent assists per game in the NBA.
He delivered in those matchups, dishing out 12 and eight dimes while averaging a whopping 16.0 potential assists per game in those matchups. So, if James keeps that up, he'd only need to convert half of his potential assists to clear this prop.
The Clippers haven't been much better than Utah this season on defense, ranking 22nd in the leauge in opponent assists per game and 25th in defensive rating. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves playing so well, James can take a step back as a scorer this season and remind everyone why he's one of the greatest passers in league history.
I love him at this number on Tuesday night, especially since he's returned to a pretty normal role, playing over 29 minutes in both of his games this season.
