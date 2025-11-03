Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Blazers)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James remains out of the lineup with sciatica, but he is still on track to return in mid-November for the storied franchise.
The Lakers have yet to release an injury report for their matchup on Monday with the Portland Trail Blazers (since it's the second night of a back-to-back), but the expectation is that James will remain out for L.A.
Los Angeles is off to a 5-2 start this season despite the fact that James has not played in a game and Luka Doncic has missed three of the team's seven games to date. Now, both Doncic and Austin Reaves have played at an extremely high level, but the Lakers' could be even more dangerous in the Western Conference once James is back in action.
Let's not forget, the Lakers were the No. 3 seed in the West last season even though they only had Doncic after the trade deadline.
James is coming off an All-NBA campaign, but the Lakers aren't looking to push the 40-year-old to return too soon, especially with the team more than staying afloat without him.
Los Angeles has won three games in a row and has the third-best record in the West entering Monday's game against Portland. The Blazers already beat the Lakers (without Doncic or James) earlier this season.
Since this is the second night of a back-to-back, L.A. may not release an injury report until later in the day. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Lakers set as road underdogs on Monday, a sign that they may be down a few players compared to last night's win over Miami.
Bettors and fans should not expect James to be back in action jus yet, and the team will likely make another announcement once his season debut draws closer.
