LeBron James Injury Timeline: When Will the Lakers Forward Make His Season 23 Debut?
When he finally takes the court for the 2025–26 campaign, LeBron James will do something no basketball star before him has ever done—play a 23rd season in the NBA. Until then, however, he will be on the sidelines with a bout of sciatica that's been bothering him since the preseason.
But when might that comeback be, exactly? Below, we've outlined everything we know about his return, including details on the injury he's recovering from, the Lakers' timeline and more.
LeBron James injury: Full timeline and expected return
News of James's injury first arrived during the preseason, when the 40-year-old superstar was sidelined during practice and in games with what was then described as a nerve irritation in his glute. Soon, however, this would be diagnosed as sciatica on his right side. Initial reports suggested he would miss the next 3–4 weeks as he recovered.
In mid-October, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Lakers and James were targeting mid-November for the star's 2025-26 debut, and that James was taking a "patient approach" to his rehab.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin then confirmed that timeline in a report on Oct. 27.
"I have been told by multiple sources over the last several days that his rehab and all of the process to get back to that return date is moving in the right direction," McMenamin said on NBA Today.
The TL;DR? It sounds like things are on track for Bron to get back out there sometime in the mid-November range.
What is sciatica?
Sciatica is not your typical broken bone or sprained ligament; rather, it is an irritation or inflammation of one or more nerves that run down the lower back and into the legs. Symptoms can range in severity, but patients might feel anything from a mild ache to a sharp burning or even an electric shock running along the path of the affected area, per the Mayo Clinic. Some experience numbness or tingling in the leg or foot. The issue is most commonly caused by a herniated disc, and in those instances, the problem can be resolved in a few weeks to months.
For mild cases, treatment includes icing, heat therapy, and anti-inflammatory drugs. For something a touch stronger, a healthcare provider might suggest prescription medications, physical therapy or even spinal injections. Surgery is typically not recommended unless a doctor believes nerve damage is "happening or imminent," or if the symptoms do not improve with more conservative methods, per the Cleveland Clinic.
Future Hall of Famer James is entering a historic 23rd season
Of course, the timing of this issue is less than ideal for both James and the Lakers. Despite his age, the future Hall of Famer is still a huge contributor on the floor and a key piece of L.A.'s scheme. In 2024–25, for example, he was putting up numbers that rivaled his play ten years ago while averaging 34.9 minutes per game (behind just 11 other players). Although the team will eventually have to get used to life without him, considering he will retire soon, it is no secret that the Lakers' game is better with James in it.
Lakers stars in James's absence
Guard Luka Dončić is indisputably the Lakers' brightest star with James on the sidelines. Although he is now dealing with injuries himself, he recorded a massive 92 points across just two games played so far this season and will be the face of the franchise once James retires.
Behind Dončić, though, is guard Austin Reaves, who has really stepped up in Dončić's and James's absences. As of this writing, he boasts the third-highest average PPG (35.8) in the league and is also No. 4 in total points scored for the 2025–26 campaign so far, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Though his usage will probably dip when both LeBron and Luka return, Reaves has nonetheless made a name for himself as a strong third option for the Purple and Gold.