Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Lakers)
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has missed a ton of games this season with sciatica, but he's off the team's injury report and expected to play in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
In fact, the only player on the injury report for the Lakers is big man Maxi Kleber, who is listed as questionable with a lumbar muscle strain.
James has appeared in just seven games this season and currently isn't playing both ends of a back-to-back as he receovers from a sciatica issue that cost him the start of the 2025-26 season. The Lakers are 6-1 when the NBA's all-time leading scorer is in the lineup, and he's coming off a vintage performance on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The four-time league MVP finished that game with 29 points (on 12-of-17 shooting), seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block for Los Angeles. He's now averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game even though he's gotten off to a slow start scoring the ball.
With James set to play in this NBA Cup matchup, here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Lakers star on Wednesday.
Best LeBron James Prop Bet vs. Spurs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
LeBron James OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
James has been known to stuff the stat sheet for his entire career, and this season has been no different. He's picked up at least 12 rebounds and assists in six of his seven games, clearing this total on four instances ahead of this NBA Cup clash.
The Lakers star is averaging 11.4 potential assists and 9.3 rebound chances per game this season, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop. He's coming off back-to-back games where cleared this line as well, registering 14 rebounds and assists in a win over Toronto and 13 in a win over Philly.
LeBron has played over 30 minutes in all but one game this season, and he's going to have a major role even though he may not be the top scoring option in this offense. The Spurs rank just 21st in the NBA in opponent assists per game, so I think this is a prime matchup to back James to go OVER this number.
I believe we're getting a bit of a discount on his combo prop since he's been a little less effective as a rebounder (averaging less than five per game) this season than we're used to, but that average has really been dragged down by a zero-rebound game against the Suns back on Dec. 1.
