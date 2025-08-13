Liberty vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 13
The Liberty and Aces meet Wednesday night in a matchup that’s flipped from how the season started. New York opened the year 9-0 and looked untouchable, but injuries have exposed cracks, particularly without Breanna Stewart.
They’ve dropped five of their last seven road games heading into this back-to-back spot after facing the Sparks on Tuesday.
Las Vegas, meanwhile, has found its groove, winning nine of its last 12 and riding a four-game streak into a home game where they’re 10-5 on the season, with A’ja Wilson playing at an MVP level.
Las Vegas, pegged as 2.5-point favorites, knocked off New York in the 2023 Finals before the Liberty returned the favor in last year’s semifinals. This season, New York has already taken both meetings in Brooklyn, adding extra motivation for an Aces team that looks far sharper than it did in those earlier matchups.
Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty +2.5 (-106)
- Aces -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Liberty (+122)
- Aces (-150)
Total
- Over 170.5 (-110)
- Under 170.5 (-110)
Liberty vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday August 13, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Liberty Record: 21-11
- Aces Record: 18-14
Liberty vs. Aces Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson Over 10.5 Rebounds (-118 at FanDuel)
Wilson is averaging 9.6 rebounds this season, but her volume has spiked as of late — she pulled down 20 boards against Connecticut on Sunday and has three games with 13+ rebounds in her last five outings. The Liberty will be relying heavily on Jonquel Jones and Emma Meesseman inside, but they’ve struggled to contain elite rebounders without Stewart’s length and positioning. In a matchup where New York will be on tired legs from a back-to-back and the Aces’ pace should generate more possessions, Wilson is well-positioned to clear a high rebound number once again.
Liberty vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
This is the first time Las Vegas faces a team on no rest this season, and New York is just 1-1 in that spot — without Stewart, they’ve lacked a reliable counterpunch against elite frontcourts. Wilson has been dominant, averaging 32 points and 20 boards in her last outing, and she won’t have to deal with Stewart’s two-way pressure. Since moving Jewell Loyd to the bench, the Aces have won six of seven, averaging over 89 points in five of those games. The Liberty are just 2-11-1 ATS on the road, and they’ve failed to cover in all four games as an underdog this season, losing three by at least nine points.
Pick: Aces -2.5 (-114 at FanDuel)
