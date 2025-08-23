Liberty vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 23
The New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream will kick off Saturday's WNBA action in a game between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.
The Liberty are dealing with some significant injury problems, including both Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, who are out of today's marquee matchup. As a result, the Dream are significant home favorites in this one. Let's take a look.
Liberty vs. Dream Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Liberty +7 (-110)
- Dream -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty +240
- Dream -310
Total
- 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Liberty record: 22-14
- Dream record: 23-13
Liberty vs. Dream Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Sabrina Ionescu, G - Out
- Breanna Stewart, F - Out
- Isabelle Harrison, F - Out
- Nyara Sabally, C - Out
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada, G - Out
Liberty vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Brionna Jones OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-138)
The Liberty have struggled grabbing rebounds this season, ranking 11th in the WNBA in rebounding rate, grabbing just 47.9% of available boards. To try to take advantage of that, let's target the Dream's best rebounder, Brionna Jones, to go over her rebounding total. She's already averaging 7.2 rebounds per game this season, so all she has to do is hit her season average, and this bet will cash.
Liberty vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
I simply can't back the Liberty with both Ionescu and Stewart both sidelined. Not only that, but the Dream have been fantastic of late and now ranks second in the WNBA in net rating at +7.2.
Atlanta is also lined up to dominate the Liberty on the boards. The Dream are the best rebounding team in the league, grabbing 52.7% of rebounds, including 73.6% of defensive rebounds. That's going to cause the Liberty to struggle to get second-chance scoring opportunities, especially considering their lowly 25.1% offensive rebounding rate.
Everything is working in favor of the Dream today.
Pick: Dream -7 (-110) via FanDuel
