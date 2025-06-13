Liberty vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
Saturday's WNBA action between the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever is going to be must-watch television as the best team in the league takes on the Fever, who will have Caitlin Clark back in their lineup.
The last game that Clark played was on May 24 against this same Liberty team, losing by a final score of 90-88. The Liberty has gone 2-3 in Clark's absence, so having her back in the lineup will be more than a welcome sight for the Indiana faithful.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this marquee matchup.
Liberty vs. Fever Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Liberty -5 (-110)
- Fever +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty -218
- Fever +180
Total
- 171.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Fever Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Leonie Fiebich, F - Out
- Jonquel Jones, C - Game Time Decision
Fever Injury Report
- DeWanna Bonner, F - Game Time Decision
Liberty vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 13
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN+
- Liberty record: 9-0
- Fever record: 4-5
Liberty vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Caitlin Clark First Basket (+550) via FanDuel
There are few, if any, metrics to justify which player is going to score the first basket in a game. At the end of the day, there are too many variables to accurately predict it, but in Caitlin Clark's first game back from injury, why not take a shot on her at +550 to score first? She'll want to announce her presence early against the best team in the league, so that could result in her being the first name on the scoresheet.
Liberty vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
As exciting as it is that Clark will be back in action, let's not disrespect the Liberty. New York is undefeated for a reason, sporting the best net rating in the league by a wide margin at 23.4, which is 12.5 better than the next best team and 16.5 better than the Fever.
Not only do the Liberty lead the WNBA in effective field goal percentage at 56.8%, but they also lead the league in almost every defensive metric. They just snuck by the Fever their last time out, but a below-average shooting day from the Liberty is what kept Indiana in the game.
We'll also see if Caitlin Clark will handle a full workload on Saturday. The Fever may want to ease her back into action as she's coming off an injury. If she can't place 30+ minutes, they're going to be in trouble.
Pick: Liberty -5 (-110) via DraftKings
