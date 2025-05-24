SI

Liberty vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, May 24

Iain MacMillan

Liberty is a road favorite against the Fever on Saturday's WNBA slate.
Liberty is a road favorite against the Fever on Saturday's WNBA slate. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The WNBA season marches on, and after a loaded slate of games on Friday, we have two to watch and bet on Saturday, including an intriguing matchup between the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this marquee matchup.

Liberty vs. Fever Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Liberty -2.5 (-110)
  • Fever +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Liberty -142
  • Fever +120

Total

  • 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Liberty vs. Fever How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, May 24
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • How to Watch (TV): CBS
  • Liberty record: 2-0
  • Fever record: 2-1

Liberty vs. Fever Injury Reports

Liberty Injury Report

  • No Injuries Reported

Fever Injury Report

  • No Injuries Reported

Liberty vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

It may be blasphemous to take the UNDER on a Caitlin Clark points total, but let's remember that she's averaging 19.3 points through her first three games, two points under her set total for Saturday afternoon. Not only that, but she has a tough test in a Liberty team that ranks third in the WNBA in Defensive Rating (92.7). Clark will undoubtedly still have a strong game, but I think her points total is a few too high.

Liberty vs. Fever Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting a side in this one, I'm looking at the total, and I'm going to take the UNDER. While the season is still young, early signs indicate these are the two best defensive teams in the WNBA this season. Heading into this matchup, they rank first and third in defensive rating, allowing a combined 151.0 points per game.

The strong defensive play by both teams has a chance to slow down the two stars for both teams and if that holds to be true, we could be in for a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 170.5 (-110)

