Liberty vs. Fever Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, May 24
The WNBA season marches on, and after a loaded slate of games on Friday, we have two to watch and bet on Saturday, including an intriguing matchup between the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this marquee matchup.
Liberty vs. Fever Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Liberty -2.5 (-110)
- Fever +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty -142
- Fever +120
Total
- 170.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 24
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Liberty record: 2-0
- Fever record: 2-1
Liberty vs. Fever Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- No Injuries Reported
Fever Injury Report
- No Injuries Reported
Liberty vs. Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Caitlin Clark UNDER 21.5 Points (-122) via FanDuel
It may be blasphemous to take the UNDER on a Caitlin Clark points total, but let's remember that she's averaging 19.3 points through her first three games, two points under her set total for Saturday afternoon. Not only that, but she has a tough test in a Liberty team that ranks third in the WNBA in Defensive Rating (92.7). Clark will undoubtedly still have a strong game, but I think her points total is a few too high.
Liberty vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting a side in this one, I'm looking at the total, and I'm going to take the UNDER. While the season is still young, early signs indicate these are the two best defensive teams in the WNBA this season. Heading into this matchup, they rank first and third in defensive rating, allowing a combined 151.0 points per game.
The strong defensive play by both teams has a chance to slow down the two stars for both teams and if that holds to be true, we could be in for a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 170.5 (-110)
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.