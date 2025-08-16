Liberty vs. Lynx Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 16
The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty meet Saturday afternoon at Target Center in a marquee East–West clash that has shifted in tone with both teams missing MVP-caliber stars.
The Lynx, winners of five straight and boasting the league’s best record at 27-5, have been nearly unbeatable at home, going 16-1 in Minneapolis while leading the WNBA in both scoring offense (87.0 ppg) and scoring defense (75.6 ppg allowed).
New York is sitting second in the Eastern Conference, has gone just 4-6 over its last 10, and sits at an even .500 on the road (8-8) since losing Breanna Stewart to injury.
These clubs met earlier this month with Minnesota controlling the game wire-to-wire in an 83-71 win, shooting 48.6% from the floor and forcing 11 steals.
Liberty vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Run Line
- Liberty +2.5 (-110)
- Lynx -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty (+118)
- Lynx (-144)
Total
- Over 160.5 (-110)
- Under 160.5 (-110)
Liberty vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Liberty Record: 21-12
- Lynx Record: 27-5
Even without Napheesa Collier, the Lynx have maintained elite efficiency, leading the league in field goal percentage (47.1%) and ranking first in assists per game (23.9), all while turning it over fewer than any other team except one (12.2 per game). Their defense has been even more punishing, holding opponents to 41.9% shooting and just 31.6% from beyond the arc, which I see as a direct counter to New York’s second-ranked scoring attack. In the last meeting, the Lynx neutralized the Liberty’s ball movement — New York’s second-ranked assist rate produced just 18 dimes — and forced them into a 33.3% clip from deep.
On the glass, Minnesota’s physicality has kept opponents below their season rebounding averages, and they’ll again face a Liberty frontcourt without Stewart’s presence to anchor the boards. Kayla McBride’s shooting surge, paired with Courtney Williams’ dual-threat scoring and playmaking, has provided the Lynx with the perimeter firepower to stretch defenses, and their league-best +11.4 point differential underscores their consistency in all phases. Meanwhile, New York’s road losses have often come from slow defensive rotations and scoring droughts when Sabrina Ionescu is forced into low-percentage looks under pressure.
Pick: Lynx -2.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
