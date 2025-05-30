Liberty vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 30
The New York Liberty will play in the second half of a back-to-back on Friday night. After taking down the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night, they'll head to the nation's capital to face the Mystics in a bid to keep their undefeated season alive.
The Mystics come into the game fresh off an 83-77 win against the Indiana Fever and now sit at 3-3 on the season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's matchup.
Liberty vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Liberty -8 (-114)
- Mystics +8 (-108)
Moneyline
- Liberty -400
- Mystics +300
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 30
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Liberty record: 5-0
- Mystics record: 3-3
Liberty vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Nyara Sabally, C - Out
- Jonquel Jones, C - Game Time Decision
Mystics Injury Report
- Sika Kone, F - Game Time Decision
- Georgia Amoore, G - Game Time Decision
Liberty vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kiki Iriafen OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-108) via FanDuel
This bet is an absolute no-brainer. Kiki Iriagen is third in the WNBA in rebounds per game, averaging 10.8. Tonight, she will face a Liberty team that has a weakness when it comes to rebounding. They're 12th in the league in rebounding rate, grabbing just 46.8% of boards. Considering Iriafen has reached 10+ rebounds in four of her six games, there's no reason why she can't record at least nine against one of the worst rebounding teams in the WNBA.
Liberty vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
On their home court, I'm going to back the Washington Mystics to cover the spread. Asking them to win the game and hand the Liberty their first loss of the season may be a stretch, but there are some areas they can take advantage of to keep this game within the eight-point spread.
One of them, as I wrote above, is rebounding. The Liberty have a glaring weakness in that category, ranking second last in the WNBA in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 46.8% of rebounds, including only 22.0% of offensive boards. The lack of offensive rebounding keeps them from producing second-chance scoring opportunities, something that's pivotal when it comes to covering a big spread.
The Mystics have also done a solid job on their own side of the court this season, ranking fourth in defensive rating at 96.9%. If they can lock in on the boards and on defense, they can give the Liberty a run for their money.
Pick: Mystics +8 (-108)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!