Liberty vs. Sky Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Thursday, May 22
The defending champion New York Liberty picked up right where they left off last season, dominating the Las Vegas Aces in their season opener on Saturday.
Despite a small change to their roster and an injury to Benijah Laney-Hamilton, the Liberty were firing on all cylinders in their opener, as newcomer Natasha Cloud flirted with a 20-point triple-double.
On Thursday, the Liberty hit the road to play one of the rising stars in the W in Chicago’s Angel Reese.
Reese and the Chicago Sky struggled in their season opener, scoring just 58 points in a 35-point loss to the Indiana Fever. After letting Chennedy Carter walk in free agency, the Sky may have trouble scoring the ball at a high level early in the season.
Still, they did add some solid veterans to the roster, including Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot, in the offseason.
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, player props, and more for this game with the defending champs set as sizable favorites.
Liberty vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty -11 (-110)
- Sky +11 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -650
- Sky: +440
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: WinTrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Liberty record: 1-0
- Sky record: 0-1
Liberty vs. Sky Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- None to report
Sky Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – day-to-day
Liberty vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bet Targets
New York Liberty
- Natasha Cloud OVER Points, Rebounds and Assists
Natasha Cloud showed why she was a coveted asset for the Liberty this offseason in her team debut, scoring 22 points to go with six rebounds and nine assists.
While Cloud may not come near that big of an output on Thursday, the veteran guard has been known to stuff the stat sheet in her career, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in the 2024 season.
Since she has options like Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones to pass to, Cloud should have plenty of big games this season. I like her against a Sky team that allowed a triple-double to Caitlin Clark in the season opener.
Liberty vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column why the Liberty are an easy bet – even at this price:
The Liberty played extremely well against a title-contending Aces team, and now they get a shot at a Sky team that may have the worst offense in the WNBA this season.
Even though the Sky added veterans like Courtney Vandersloot, Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse and Rebecca Allen, none of those players are a primary scoring option.
The decision to let Carter walk is confusing when looking at the makeup of the Chicago roster, as it is heavily reliant on Kamilla Cardoso and Reese dominating in the paint. The young duo combined for just 19 points in the season opener, and only two Sky players finished in double figures.
Meanwhile, New York has arguably the best offensive attack in the WNBA led by Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.
The Liberty were No. 1 in the W in offensive rating last season, and they put up 92 points against Las Vegas in their season opener. Chicago simply cannot compete with that level of offense unless Cardoso or Reese controls the game.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the Liberty, who should be one of the best teams in the league again in 2025.
Pick: Liberty -11 (-110 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
