Liberty vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, June 22
The New York Liberty dropped their second game of the 2025 season on Thursday night against the Phoenix Mercury, and they may have lost All-Star center Jonquel Jones in the process.
Jones, who has been dealing with an ankle issue, reaggravated the injury in the loss to Phoenix and stayed back in New York on Friday to undergo imaging.
Losing Jones would be a major blow for the defending champs, especially against a red hot Seattle Storm team that just beat the Las Vegas Aces to move to 8-5 in the 2025 season.
Led by guard Skylar Diggins and forward Nneka Ogwumike, the Storm are looking to get back in the playoffs for the second straight season after last year’s first-round exit.
Seattle is a home underdog in this game, but could it be worth a bet with the Liberty potentially down two starters in Jones and Leonie Fiebich?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Liberty vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty -4.5 (-110)
- Storm +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -198
- Storm: +164
Total
- 164.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Liberty record: 10-2
- Storm record: 8-5
Liberty vs. Storm Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Jonquel Jones – day-to-day
- Leonie Fiebich – out
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson – out
Liberty vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets
These player prop suggestions were written before odds were released and are based on past player performance.
Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Skylar Diggins 2+ 3-Pointers Made
I keep betting on this prop for Diggins, because she keeps hitting it!
The veteran guard is shooting 43.8 percent from downtown in the 2025 season, and she’s now made multiple shots from beyond the arc in five games in a row. Over that five-game stretch, Diggins is shooting an impressive 51.9 percent from 3 on 5.4 attempts per game.
While her attempts have fluctuated this season, she is a great bet to make two or more shots from deep if she attempts five or more again on Sunday.
Liberty vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
With Jones’ status unclear – I’d be surprised if the Liberty rushed her back into action – I think Seattle is the team to back in this matchup.
The Storm are 4-3 straight up on the road, and they’ve moved to fifth in the league in net rating at +5.3. While that’s way back of the Liberty – who still remain in the top spot in the W in just about every key category – the margin of error is slimmer for New York with Jones and Fiebich banged up.
Seattle has also been elite as an underdog this season, going 4-1 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Liberty have covered in just half of their games this season and failed to do so in three straight.
I’ll take the points with the Storm looking to protect home court on Sunday.
Pick: Storm +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
