Liberty vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 25
The New York Liberty have just two losses in the 2025 season, but they’ve dropped back-to-back games and are now expected to be without Jonquel Jones (ankle) for an extended period.
Despite that, New York is favored on the road against the Golden State Valkyries, who have won two games in a row to move to 7-6 in the 2025 season.
Golden State is down several players to EuroBasket, including Janelle Salaun, Julie Vanloo, and Temi Fágbénlé, but it has remained competitive and in the mix for a playoff spot this season.
The Valkyries and Liberty have already played twice in New York, with the Liberty winning the first meeting by 28 points. However, just a few days after that, Golden State kept things close in a five-point loss.
All season long, the Valkyries have dominated against the spread, and they’ll have another chance to do so here as home underdogs.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Liberty vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Liberty -8.5 (-110)
- Valkyries +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Liberty: -425
- Valkyries: +330
Total
- 161 (Over -110/Under -110)
Liberty vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Liberty record: 10-3
- Valkyries record: 7-6
Liberty vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Liberty Injury Report
- Annika Soltau – out
- Sabrina Ionescu – day-to-day
- Jonquel Jones – out
- Leonie Fiebich – out
Valkyries Injury Report
- Temi Fágbénlé – out (EuroBasket)
- Julie Vanloo – out (EuroBasket)
- Justė Jocytė – out (EuroBasket)
- Cecilia Zandalasini – out (EuroBasket)
- Janelle Salaün – out (EuroBasket)
- Iliana Rupert – out (EuroBasket)
Liberty vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets
Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kayla Thornton 15+ Points (-130)
A former Liberty player, Thornton has been awesome for the Valkyries in the 2025 season, averaging 15.2 points per game.
Thornton has taken advantage of the Valkyries being shorthanded due to EuroBasket, scoring 16 or more points in six straight games, averaging 19.3 points on 14.0 shots per game.
With that volume, she’s hard to fade, even against one of the best defenses in the W. Thornton has at least 10 points in 12 consecutive games.
Liberty vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Valkyries can cover the spread at home:
The Liberty losing three games in a row would be crazy, but I don’t think it’s wild to bet against them to cover this 8.5-point spread.
New York is 6-7 against the spread this season, but it did fail to cover in one of its two matchups at home against Golden State. These teams played in back-to-back games in May, with the Liberty winning one matchup by 28 and the second one by just five.
Golden State has been money against the spread all season long, going 9-4 through 13 games. The Valkyries are also much better than many people expected them to bet, ranking fourth in the WNBA in defensive rating and seventh in net rating.
While Golden State’s roster is much thinner due to EuroBasket, the Valkyries have still found a way to win five of their last six matchups.
Meanwhile, the Liberty have looked a little vulnerable without Jones, and have Sabrina Ionescu listed as day-to-day. I think this is a great spot to take the points with the home team.
Pick: Valkyries +8.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
