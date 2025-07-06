Linda Noskova vs. Amanda Anisimova Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 4 (
The likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Mirra Andreeva are still a step above the rest on the latest list of odds to win the Women's Wimbledon title, but Linda Noskova and Amanda Anisimova are part of that second tier of contenders.
They'll face each other in Sunday's fourth round action. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this anticipated match.
Linda Noskova vs. Amanda Anisimova Odds
Moneyline
- Linda Noskova +110
- Amanda Anisimova -140
Total Games
- 22.5 (Over -115/Under -120)
Linda Noskova vs. Amanda Anisimova How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 6
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Linda Noskova: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
This is already the furthest that Linda Noskova has made it at Wimbledon in her career. The 20-year-old is still extremely early in her career, but has already made it to the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam, doing so at last year's Australian Open. A win against Anisimova on Sunday would secure her the second Grand Slam quarterfinals appearance in her career.
She has dropped just one set through the first three rounds of this year's tournament, defeating Bernarda Pera, Eva Lys, and Kamilla Rakhimova along the way.
Amanda Anisimova: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Anisimova made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2022, but then failed to make it past the qualifying round at this event last year. The good news is she's coming into the 2025 edition of Wimbledon at the highest ranking she's been at in her career, at No. 12 in the world. She blanked Yulia Putintseva in the first round, not allowing her to win a single game, and then followed that up by winning in straight sets against Renata Zarazua. She needed three sets to defeat Dalma Galfi in the third round, but was able to win that third round comfortably, 6-3.
Linda Noskova vs. Amanda Anisimova: Prediction and What the Odds Say
The oddsmakers expect this match to be a close one. Anisimova is set as the -140 favorite, which gives her an implied probability of 58.33% of winning the match and advancing to the quarterfinals for the second time in her career.
I'm extremely high on Anisimova in this tournament and think she's a strong dark horse contender to win it all. She seems prepared to take the next step in her career, just a few months after capturing her first singles title at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in February.
I'm going to continue to back her in this intriguing match on Sunday.
Pick: Amanda Anisimova -140 via DraftKings
