Lions Odds Remained Unchanged Amidst Frank Ragnow Retirement
Detroit Lions fans got some bad news on Monday morning when their All-Pro center, Frank Ragnow, announced his retirement.
Despite being just 29 years old, Ragnow announced on his Instagram page that he's retiring so he can focus on his health and his family's future.
"I have given this team everything I have and I thought had more to give, but the reality is I simply don't."
The Lions have had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL over the past number of years, and Ragnow played a big role in that. SumerSports ranked him as a top 10 run blocker every season he played in the NFL and in the top three in each of the past five seasons.
Despite the Lions losing a pivotal piece to their offensive line, fans can take comfort in the fact that their odds have remained unchanged for the upcoming season.
2025 Detroit Lions Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Super Bowl: Lions +1000
- NFC: Lions +475
- NFC North: +140
- No. 1 seed: +700
- To make playoffs: -230
- Win total: 10.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.