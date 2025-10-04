Lions vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Bet on St. Brown)
The Detroit Lions take their show on the road to face off against a Cincinnati Bengals team that has allowed 76 points in its last two games.
The Bengals won their first two games of the season before getting blown out in Minnesota and Denver. Meanwhile, Detroit has bounced back from a Week 1 loss in Green Bay with three straight wins, putting up a total of 124 points in the process.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Lions vs. Bengals on Sunday, October 5.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Lions vs. Bengals
- Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 69.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (-105)
- Jared Goff OVER 227.5 Passing Yards (-112)
Amon-Ra St. Brown OVER 69.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
Amon-Ra St. Brown has come alive in recent weeks for the Lions. The top wideout started te year with just four catches on six targets for 45 yards against the Packers, but he’s had at least seven catches for 70-plus yards in each of the last three weeks.
St. Brown remains Detroit’s top option with 32 targets through four weeks, 12 more than Jameson Williams’ 20.
He only had 70 yards last week, but that was against the Browns, who have the fourth-best passing defense in the league. The Bengals, meanwhile, have the third-worst with 1,048 yards allowed in four games.
Brown should easily go Over 69.5 receiving yards in Cincinnati.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (-105)
We’re keeping this ARSB train going with him to score a touchdown. He’s racked up six touchdowns in the last three weeks with three against the Bears, one in Baltimore, and two more last week against the Browns.
The wide receiver is already halfway to last year’s total of 12 touchdowns, when he scored in 11 of the Lions’ 17 games.
The Lions should put up another 30 or 40 points with St. Brown getting in on the action.
Jared Goff OVER 227.5 Passing Yards (-112)
I mentioned the Bengals’ poor passing defense above, but just to reiterate: they’re averaging 262 passing yards against per game. That’s 35 more than what Jared Goff’s line is set at.
The Lions may ultimately decide to lean on their dynamic duo in the backfield, but this would be a great game to get Goff back on track after his worst game of the season last week. He completed just 16 of 27 passes for 168 yards against the tough Cleveland defense.
The Bengals have allowed Joe Flacco (290 yards), Trevor Lawrence (271), and Bo Nix (326) to all pass at will this season. Goff should be licking his chops heading into Cincinnati on Sunday.
