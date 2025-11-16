Lions vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 11 (Can Lions Upset Philly?)
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into Sunday night’s matchup against the Detroit Lions, who picked up a bounce-back win in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders .
Detroit was the No. 1 seed in the NFC last season, and it currently leads the NFC North thanks to Philly’s win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.
Oddsmakers have the Eagles set as small favorites in this game, but both teams have covered the spread in six of their nine matchups in 2025.
Here’s a look at my prediction for this matchup between NFC contenders on Sunday night.
Lions vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lions +2.5 (-102)
- Eagles -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Lions: +130
- Eagles: -155
Total
- 46.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
After opening as 1.5-point favorites at home in this Sunday Night Football matchup, the Eagles have shifted to 2.5-point favorites. It’s possible that Philly’s road win against the Green Bay Packers played a major factor in this, as the Eagles currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Philly and Detroit are both 6-3 against the spread this season, and Philly enters this game on a three-game winning streak.
Lions vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bets for every game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s backing the Lions to pull off the upset:
I'm still not completely sold on the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Lions continue to somehow be underrated in the betting market. We all know how efficient and dynamic their offense is, but their defense has been unbelievable this season, ranking fifth in defensive DVOA, 10th in opponent EPA per play, and seventh in opponent yards per play, giving up just 5.0 yards per snap.
The Eagles still have plenty of issues, especially on defense. They've been better of late, but if you're going to give me the Lions at plus-money in this matchup, I'm going to take it.
This should be a close game regardless based on the spread, and Philly’s offense has been up and down all season long. It scored just 10 points in Week 10, and that may not be enough to beat a high-flying Detroit offense that put up 44 points last week with Dan Campbell as the playcaller.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 26, Eagles 24
