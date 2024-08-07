Lions vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason will get started on Thursday, including an NFC matchup between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.
The games don't count, but we can still bet on them and enjoy some football while we await the start of the regular season. If you want to get in on the action, let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on Thursday's game.
Lions vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lions +3.5 (-115)
- Giants -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Lions +150
- Giants -180
Total
- 34.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lions vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Lions preseason record: 0-0
- Giants preseason record: 0-0
Lions vs. Giants Preseason Betting Trends
- Lions are 10-5-1 all-time vs. Giants in the preseason
- Dan Campbell is 3-6 in the preseason in his career
- Brian Daboll is 3-3 in the preseason in his career
Lions vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Detroit Lions
Hendon Hooker: The former Tennessee quarterback was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but due to an injury, we have yet to see him in action in a Lions uniform. We're expected to finally see him compete on Thursday in the Lions' first preseason game which will give us a first look on whether or not he can be an NFL quarterback in the future.
New York Giants
Malik Nabers: It's yet to be annoucned if Malik Nabers will see any snaps in Week 1 of the preseason, but if he does he'll be a key player for fans to watch. The No. 6 overall pick was at the center of a scuffle between teams during a joint practice.
Lions vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
It's extremely difficult to handicap preseason games as we have little idea which players will play and for how long. What we do now is how each coach has done in the preseason historically, which is a big factor I use in determining which side to bet on.
Brian Daboll of the Giants is 3-3 straight up in the preseason, but 0-6 against the spread. It's clear that he cares more about evaluating his roster than winning (or covering) in preseason affairs.
With the Giants set as 3.5-point favorites, there's nothing in his history as head coach to make me think they'll win by more than a field goal on Thursday. I'll take the points with the Lions.
Pick: Lions +3.5
