Lions vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
The race for the NFC North crown is going to be a tight one this season, likely between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. The Lions spent the entire offseason as the favorites to win the division once again, but last week's trade for Micah Parsons by the Packers has put them in front in the latest odds.
That makes the Week 1 showdown between these two teams a big one. If you want to get in on a few prop bets for this divisional matchup, you've come to the right place. Let's take a look at my three favorites.
Lions vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jayden Reed OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- David Montgomery UNDER 10.5 Rush Attempts (+104) via FanDuel
- Sam LaPorta Anytime Touchdown (+235) via DraftKings
Jayden Reed OVER 34.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
I am a little bit confused by the complete lack of faith in Jayden Reed this season. People forget that he led the Packers in receptions (55) and yards (857) last season, yet his season-long numbers and Week 1 prop bets are on the low end of things. I understand the Packers drafted Matthew Golden this offseason, but that should do nothing but open things up for Reed on the other side of the field. He averaged 50.4 receiving yards per game last season, and if he comes anywhere close to that number on Sunday, this bet will be a winner.
David Montgomery UNDER 10.5 Rush Attempts (+104)
David Montgomery went down with an injury last season, and people were concerned about how it would affect the Lions' run game, having to rely solely on Jahmyr Gibbs. It ended up actually helping the run game as Gibbs closed out the regular season with three straight 100+ yard performances. He ended the year averaging a blistering 5.6 yards per carry, while Montgomery averaged just 4.1.
I think it would be stupid of the Lions not to see that difference in production and adjust the split in carries in 2025, which I'm hoping will result in fewer touches for Montgomery and more for Gibbs. If it does, I don't see Montgomery reaching 11 rushes on Sunday.
Sam LaPorta Anytime Touchdown (+235)
Sam LaPorta found the end zone seven times last season and an eighth time in the playoffs. He's one of the Lions' top red zone targets and will continue to be this season. I'm surprised to see him listed with such long odds to score in Week 1. Let's take advantage of that.
