Lions vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Bet Green Bay to Win NFC North Duel)
An important battle in the NFC North will take place in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, the top two contenders in the division, will face off in a rivalry match to start the campaign.
Micah Parsons is expected to make his first start for the Packers as well, while the Lions will do their best to successfully move on from their past coordinators, who moved on to head coach gigs this past offseason.
Let's take a look at the odds for the game and then I'll predict what the final score will be.
Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Lions +2.5 (-118)
- Packers -2.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Lions +110
- Packers -130
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-115)
- UNDER 47.5 (-105)
The line has remained largely unchanged throughout the week. We have seen a small shift in the moneyline odds, with money coming in on the Lions. The Packers' odds have shifted down from -142 to -130.
Lions vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Packers to win and cover as home favorites:
I think the Packers were a better team than their final record showed last season. They were third in the league in Net Yards per Play (+0.9), while also ranking eighth in EPA per play and fourth in opponent EPA per play. They also significantly improved their roster in the offseason, drafting Matthew Golden at wide receiver, and most recently trading for star pass-rusher Micah Parsons.
The Detroit Lions may take a few weeks to find their footing with new offensive and defensive coordinators. Starting their season on the road against the Packers is a nightmare situation for them. I'll lay the 2.5 points with Green Bay.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to back the UNDER. The Packers had one of the more underrated defenses in the NFL last season, ranking third in opponent EPA per play and fifth in opponent yards per play. The Lions' defense should also see a significant boost this season with Aidan Hutchinson back in the lineup.
I'm going to take the Packers to win and cover and the total to stay UNDER.
Pick: Lions 20, Packers 24
