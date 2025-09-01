Lions vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
The Green Bay Packers will be one of the most fascinating teams to watch in Week 1 of the NFL season. Arguably the biggest trade of the NFL season came a week out from the opening kickoff when the Packers acquired pass-rusher, Micah Parsons, from the Dallas Cowboys. Now, we'll see him in a Packers uniform for the first time.
The trade not only made the Packers a better team, but their odds this season have skyrocketed, most notably taking over the Lions as the betting favorites to win the NFC North.
Now, it's time for the Packers to back up the hype as they'll face their divisional rival in Week 1 action at Lambeau Field. Let's take a look at the odds.
Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Lions +2.5 (-110)
- Packers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lions +120
- Packers -142
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-105)
- UNDER 47.5 (-115)
Lions vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Lions Record: 0-0
- Packers Record: 0-0
Lions vs. Packers Betting Trends
- Lions are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Lions' last six games
- Lions are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games vs. Packers
- Lions have won eight straight road games
- Lions are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games played at Lambeau Field
- Lions are 15-5 ATS in their last 20 games vs. NFC North opponents
- Packers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC North opponents
- Packers are 10-4 straight up in their last 14 home game
Lions vs. Packers Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Miles Frazier, G - PUP-R
- Ezekiel Turner, LB - IR
- Josh Paschal, DE - NFI-R
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB - PUP-R
- Alim McNeil, DT - PUP-R
Packers Injury Report
- Micah Parsons, DE - Questionable
- Xavier McKinney, S - Questionable
- Jayden Reed, WR - Questionable
- John Williams, G - PUP-R
- Jacob Monk, C - IR-R
Lions vs. Packers Key Player to Watch
- Micah Parsons, DE - Green Bay Packers
Parsons is listed as questionable, but he's still expected to suit up for the Packers' season opener, so we'll get our first look at him in a Green Bay uniform. Parsons finished in the top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting the first three seasons. last year, he appeared in only 13 games, racking up 12.0 sackers and 12 tackles for a loss. He's going to give the Packers' pass-rush a huge boost and it'll be fascinating to see him and Lions' star edge-rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, compete in the same game twice a year.
Lions vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Packers to win and cover as home favorites:
I think the Packers were a better team than their final record showed last season. They were third in the league in Net Yards per Play (+0.9), while also ranking eighth in EPA per play and fourth in opponent EPA per play. They also significantly improved their roster in the offseason, drafting Matthew Golden at wide receiver, and most recently trading for star pass-rusher Micah Parsons.
The Detroit Lions may take a few weeks to find their footing with new offensive and defensive coordinators. Starting their season on the road against the Packers is a nightmare situation for them. I'll lay the 2.5 points with Green Bay.
Pick: Packers -2.5 (-110) via FanDuel
