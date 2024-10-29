Lions vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9 (Trust Detroit?)
The NFC North division battle heats up in Week 9 with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions.
Only half a game separates these teams in the standings, but the Packers could be in trouble with their bye coming up in Week 10.
Quarterback Jordan Love sustained a groin injury in Week 8 and is day-to-day, and with the bye on the horizon, Green Bay may choose to rest him in Week 9.
If that’s the case — and it seems to be based on the odds — the Packers could fall to third with a loss and a Minnesota win in Week 9.
The Lions have been on a tear lately, and they’re an impressive 3-0 against the spread on the road.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, with the latest odds, players to watch and trends for Week 9.
Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lions -3.5 (-105)
- Packers +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lions: -170
- Packers: +142
Total
- 47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lions vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 3
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Lions record: 6-1
- Packers record: 6-2
Lions vs. Packers Betting Trends
- The Lions are 6-1 against the spread this season.
- Detroit is 3-0 against the spread on the road.
- The Packers are 2-0 when Malik Willis starts this season.
- The Packers are 4-4 against the spread this season.
- Green Bay is 2-2 against the spread at home.
- The OVER is 4-3 in the Lions’ seven games.
- The OVER is 4-3-1 in the Packers’ eight games.
Lions vs. Packers Injury Reports
Lions Injury Report
- Malcolm Rodriguez – questionable
- Jameson Williams – out (suspension)
Packers Injury Report
- Evan Williams – questionable
- Jordan Love – questionable
- Jaire Alexander – questionable
Lions vs. Packers Key Players to Watch
Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown: With Jameson Williams still suspended, Amon-Ra St. Brown could be in line for a big role in Week 9. The Lions didn’t need their offense much against the Titans with the defense constantly putting them in good field position, which limited St. Brown to just two catches and a score. He has 408 receiving yards and five scores in 2024.
Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs: If Love sits or is limited, the Packers should lean on Jacobs, who is coming off a great game against the Jaguars. In that matchup, the Packers back had 25 carries for 127 yards and two scores – his first 100-yard game since Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Lions vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
How can you not bet on the Lions right now?
Not only do they keep putting up huge scoring performances, but they’re elite against the spread (6-1 overall, 3-0 on the road) this season.
Now, Detroit could be facing a backup quarterback in Willis in Week 9. While the Packers won both of Willis’ starts earlier this season, the Lions are a major step up in competition as the No. 2 team in the NFL in the latest Super Bowl odds.
Detroit’s defense has shut down Dak Prescott and Mason Rudolph in two of the last three weeks, forcing a ton of turnovers in the process.
Even if Love plays, he’s been extremely interception prone — and may be limited in the pocket in terms of his mobility.
I’ll trust the Lions to move to 4-0 ATS as a road team in 2024.
Pick: Lions -3.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.