Lions vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Expect a Close Battle in NFC North Showdown)

The Vikings may win this game but fail to cover the short spread against the Lions.

Iain MacMillan

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) prepares to take the snap against the New York Jets in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) prepares to take the snap against the New York Jets in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It would have come as a surprise to no one in August if they found out the Lions would be 4-1 at this point of the NFL season. With that being said, they'd be shocked if they were told the Vikings would be sitting at 5-0. That's exactly where these two teams sit when they meet each other in a pivotal Week 7 showdown.

The Vikings lead the NFL in average scoring margin at +12.6 and it's the Lions who are right behind them in second place at +12.0. The winner of this game will take over first place in the division and we'll get a better idea of how legitimate the Vikings truly are.

Let's take a look at the latest odds and then I'll predict the exact final score for this game.

Lions vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Lions +2.5 (-115)
  • Vikings -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

  • Lions +114
  • Vikings -134

Total

  • OVER 49.5 (-115)
  • UNDER 49.5 (-105)

The odds for this game have remained steady throughout the week. The Vikings are 2.5-point home favorites, meaning this game would likely be a pick'em on a neutral field.

Lions vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick

In my full betting preview earlier this week, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Lions in what I think will be an extremely close game:

I'm still trying to figure out just how good this Vikings team is. There's no denying what they've done this season is impressive and they are certainly worthy of being penciled into the postseason, but have they done enough to be two-point favorites to arguably the best team in the NFC? I'm not quite ready to say that.

As elite as their defense has been, the Vikings offense has been average by most measures. They're 15th in yards per play (5.5) and 14th in EPA per play. An average offensive performance in this game may not be enough to keep pace with the Lions' offense.

I'm going to take the two points with Detroit in what should be a close duel in the NFC North.

I wouldn't be surprised if this is a one-point game, so that's exactly what I'm going to predict. This will be a back-and-forth game featuring one of the best offenses in the NFL in the Lions and the Vikings' elite defense.

When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the UNDER. The Vikings' defense is too good for me to envision this being a 50-point game.

Final Score Prediction: Lions 23, Vikings 24

Iain MacMillan
