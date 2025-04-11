Live Masters Odds After Round 1: Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg Lead
AUGUSTA -- Justin Rose jumped out to a hot start at the Masters, taking a three-shot lead after the first round thanks to a nearly flawless 7-under 65 at Augusta National Golf Course.
He’s still not the betting favorite to take home the green jacket.
That distinction belongs to defending Masters champion and pre-tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler, who fired a 4-under 68. Scheffler came into the Masters with +450 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, but those odds are now +210, well ahead of Rose, who is at +750.
In between those two major champions is young star Ludvig Åberg, who is +600 at FanDuel after he also shot 4 under. Åberg, who won the Genesis Invitational earlier this year, finished second at the Masters last season and has performed well in major tournaments early in his career.
Rory McIlroy was the second betting favorite coming into the event and got close to Scheffler after reaching 4 under on the second nine. Then he made two double bogeys in three holes, finishing at even par. He’s now +1200 to win the Masters, though betting him live is a mistake based on this 20-year trend.
Ahead of McIlroy is Bryson DeChambeau at +800. The two-time U.S. Open champion is at 3 under and leads the field in driving distance by 15 yards.
What the top of the Masters oddsboard suggests is there are only a few players truly capable of winning this tournament after just 18 holes. After you get past the top 5 in the odds to win, there’s a big drop-off.
As I mentioned in my live betting article above, only Tiger Woods has come from outside the top 10 on the leaderboard after Round 1 to win in the last 20 years. The only players currently in the top 10 are Rose, Scheffler, Åberg, DeChambeau, Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton, Aaron Rai, Harris English, Jason Day and Akshay Bhatia. Of that group, English has the highest odds to win at +12000.
Here are the odds for the top 35 players heading into Round 2 from FanDuel.
Live Masters Odds After Round 1
- Scottie Scheffler +210
- Ludvig Åberg +600
- Justin Rose +750
- Bryson DeChambeau +800
- Rory McIlroy +1200
- Corey Conners +1800
- Tyrrell Hatton +2500
- Collin Morikawa +3300
- Shane Lowry +4000
- Viktor Hovland +4500
- Jason Day +5000
- Akshay Bhatia +5000
- Xander Schauffele +5500
- Cameron Smith +6500
- Min Woo Lee +6500
- Joaquin Niemann +7000
- Justin Thomas +9000
- Aaron Rai +10000
- Daniel Berger +10000
- Patrick Reed +10000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +11000
- Hideki Matsuyama +11000
- Sergio Garcia +11000
- Jordan Spieth +12000
- Tommy Fleetwood +12000
- Sungjae Im +12000
- Jon Rahm +12000
- Harris English +12000
- Brian Harman +12000
- Brooks Koepka +15000
- Davis Thompson +15000
- Denny McCarthy +15000
- Michael Kim +17000
- Sahith Theegala +20000
- Patrick Cantlay +22000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.