Live Masters Odds for Round 3: Rory McIlroy's New Betting Favorite Over Scottie Scheffler
Justin Rose is still in the lead at Augusta National after Round 2 of the Masters tournament, but he’s four on the oddsboard for bettors looking to cash in on his hot start.
Rory McIlroy shot a Friday-best 6-under 66 and is 6-under par overall, two behind Rose, and finds himself in the betting odds lead to win the 2025 Masters with +330 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Rose, who is 8-under, is fourth on the oddsboard at +750.
This is the first time McIlroy has been the betting favorite to win the Masters. Scottie Scheffler was the previous betting favorite heading into the tournament and after Round 1.
In between McIlroy and Rose, we find the defending Masters champion Scheffler and two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau at +360 odds. DeChambeau, who was tied for the lead after the second round of last year’s Masters, is one shot behind Rose at 7-under. Scheffler made a bogey on 18 and is 5-under. But the two-time major champion is still viewed as tied for the second most likely to win this week.
After McIlroy, Scheffler, DeChambeau and Rose, there’s a relatively big drop-off. Corey Conners, who is 6-under overall, is +1200. Shane Lowry, at 5-under, is +1600. Terrel Hatton, also at 5-under, is +2000.
There’s a big drop off there for the players at 4-under, which includes Viktor Hovland (+3000) and Jason Day (+4000). Ludvig Aberg (+3000) and Collin Morikawa (+2500) are at 3-under but seen as better odds to win than players ahead of them on the leaderboard.
There’s a clear delineation between the top four on the oddsboard and the rest. You could make an argument oddsmakers are suggesting either Mcilroy, Scheffler or DeChambeau will win.
The implied probability of someone with +360 odds of winning is 21.7%. For someone with +750 odds, it’s only 11.8%.
Whether you believe one of that trio will win or not, we’re set up for an epic 36-hole showdown at Augusta. There’s been tons of variance already and that shouldn’t stop as we hit the weekend.
Here are the odds for everyone who made the cut, with all odds coming from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Masters Live Odds After Round 2
- Rory McIlroy +330
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Bryson DeChambeau +360
- Justin Rose +750
- Corey Conners +1200
- Shane Lowry +1600
- Tyrrell Hatton +2000
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Ludvig Aberg +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jason Day +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama +5000
- Xander Schauffele +5500
- Matt Mccarty +8000
- Patrick Reed +9000
- Rasmus Højgaard +9000
- Tommy Fleetwood +10000
- Sungjae Im +11000
- Min Woo Lee +25000
- Brian Harman +25000
- Justin Thomas +27000
- Michael Kim +30000
- Sam Burns +40000
- Davis Riley +75000
- Wyndham Clark +75000
- Jon Rahm +75000
- Harris English +75000
- Brian Campbell +100000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +100000
- Stephan Jaeger +100000
- Akshay Bhatia +100000
- Nicolas Echavarria +100000
- Byeong Hun An +100000
- J.T. Poston +100000
- Aaron Rai +100000
- Tom Kim +100000
- Max Homa +100000
- Tom Hoge +100000
- Tom Hoge +100000
- Charl Schwartzel +100000
- J. J. Spaun +100000
- Sahith Theegala +100000
- Danny Willett +100000
- Jordan Spieth +100000
- Patrick Cantlay +100000
- Davis Thompson +100000
- Daniel Berger +100000
- Zach Johnson +100000
- Nick Taylor +100000
- Denny McCarthy +100000
- Maverick McNealy +100000
- Max Greyserman +100000
- Bubba Watson +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.