Loïs Boisson vs. Coco Gauff Prediction, Odds for French Open Semifinals (Boisson's Underdog Story Continues)
Loïs Boisson entered her nation's open as the No. 361-ranked women's tennis player in the world. Now, just a couple of short weeks later, she's playing against Coco Gauff with a berth in the French Open final on the line.
She has become the lowest-ranked woman to make it to the quarterfinals and now semifinals in the last 40 years. She's also become the first woman in 35 years to reach the semifinals in their Grand Slam debut. The entire country of France has its eyes set on her as she's once again a massive underdog, this time against the American, Coco Gauff.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this highly anticipated semifinal match.
Loïs Boisson vs. Coco Gauff Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline
- Loïs Boisson +380
- Coco Gauff -500
Total
- 2.5 sets (Over +160/Under -240)
- 20.5 games (Over -110/Under -125)
Loïs Boisson vs. Coco Gauff How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 5
- Time: 10:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT
Loïs Boisson: How Did They Get Here?
The 22-year-old, as I wrote above, entered the French Open as a wild card with a world ranking of No. 361. Since then, she has done nothing but win. She started the tournament by upsetting the No. 24 seed, Elise Mertens. She followed that up with wins against Anhelina Kalinina and fellow Frenchwoman, Elsa Jacquemot. Her Cinderella run added legitimacy when she upset the No. 3 seed, Jessica Pegula, in the fourth round.
Surely the win against Pegula was a fluke, right? She was sure to lose in the quarterfinals, right? Wrong. She pulled off yet another upset, this time against the No. 6 seed, Mirra Andreeva, beating her in straight sets.
Coco Gauff: How Did They Get Here?
Coco Gauff dropped her first set of the French Open against Madison Keys in the quarterfinals, but then she bounced back to win two straight sets and close out the match. She has now defeated the No. 20 seed, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and No. 7 Keys in her last two matches.
She has a strong history at the French Open, including finishing runner-up at this event in 2022.
With that being said, her recent history at Grand Slams hasn't been great, getting past the quarterfinals just once since winning the U.S. Open in 2023, coming in a semifinal appearance at the 2024 Australian Open.
Loïs Boisson vs. Coco Gauff: What the Odds Say and Prediction
Gauff is set as the -500 favorite to end Boisson's Cinderella run. If you translate those odds to implied probability, she has an 83.33% chance of advancing to the French Open final for the second time in her career.
If you want to back Gauff, who is inarguably the more skilled tennis player, but you don't want to lay the -500 price tag, consider betting on the total sets instead. You can bet on the UNDER 2.5 sets at -240, or you can bet on Gauff to win in straight sets, something she's done in all her matches this tournament except one, at -165 odds.
That's the direction I'm going to go. As much as Boisson is a fun story to watch, the pressure of being one win away from the French Open final could be too much for her to handle against Gauff, who's been playing some of the best tennis of her career in this tournament.
Pick: Gauff in Straight Sets -165 via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.