Louisville vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for ACC Tournament Final
The No. 1 team in the country, the Duke Blue Devils, survived a scare against UNC in the ACC semifinals and are now set to take on the Louisville Cardinals in the tournament final.
Louisville is one of only three truly competitive teams in the conference, so this will be by far the most difficult opponent Duke will have faced in the ACC tournament. The Blue Devils did win their regular season game against the Cardinals, but that was with Cooper Flagg in the lineup. Can they still take down Louisville with him sidelined? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Louisville vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Louisville +6.5 (-110)
- Duke -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Louisville +200
- Duke -250
Total
- OVER 147.5 (-105)
- UNDER 147.5 (-115)
Louisville vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 15
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Louisville Record: 27-6 (18-2 Conference)
- Duke Record: 30-3 (19-1 Conference)
Louisville vs. Duke Best Prop Bets
Louisville Prop Bet
- Terrence Edwards Jr. OVER 18.5 Points (-125) via BetMGM
Not only is Terrence Edwards Jr. red-hot coming into this game, having scored 20+ points in four of Louisville's last five games, but he also put up a solid performance in the Cardinals' regular season loss to Duke, putting up 21 points in that game. I expect him to bring his "A" game tonight.
Duke Prop Bet
- Kon Knueppel OVER 17.5 Points (-125) via BetMGM
It's clear that Kon Knueppel is Duke's primary scorer now that Flagg is sidelined. He put up 28 points against Georgia Tech and then 17 against UNC on Friday. He'll be the player the Blue Devils lean on tonight.
Louisville vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of "Best College Basketball Bets Today", I broke down why I like Louisville to cover the spread:
Duke escaped with a win in the ACC semifinal against UNC, but it's clear the effect that missing Cooper Flagg has on this team. They allowed the Tar Heels to shoot 47.3% from the field, and the Blue Devils committed 13 turnovers.
Now, they have to try to overcome the loss against a much better team than UNC, the Louisville Cardinals. They rank 65th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 37th in defensive efficiency. The Cardinals also rank 78th in opponent turnovers per game at 13.0. They have the tools to slow down the Duke offense and keep this game close, if not pull off the outright upset.
PICK: Louisville +6.5 (-110) via BetMGM
