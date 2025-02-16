Louisville vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 16
Notre Dame is fresh off a double-overtime thriller of a win against Boston College and is now looking to turn that victory into some level of momentum in the ACC. They can take a significant step in the right direction if they're able to upset Louisville on Sunday night.
The Cardinals have stormed to a 12-2 record in conference play, just 1.5 games back from Duke. They'll need to take care of business tonight to keep pace with the Blue Devils.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game, including my best bet.
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Louisville -7.5 (-102)
- Notre Dame +7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Louisville -285
- Notre Dame +230
Total: 145.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Louisville vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Louisville Record: 19-6
- Notre Dame Record: 11-13
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch
Louisville Cardinals
Chuck Hepburn: By far the most important player on Louisville is Chucky Hepburn, who leads the team in both points (15.05) and assists (6.2) per game. Not only that, but he also averages 2.3 steals per game. When he's firing on all cylinders, Louisville looks like one of the better teams in the country.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Markus Barton: Notre Dame's guard has provided a spark for this team lately. He has reached 23+ points in four of their last five games including a 32-point performance in their double-overtime win against Boston College. This team will go as far as Barton can take them.
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
These team's numbers are too similar to justify Louisville being this big of a road favorite. For example, the Cardinals are 78th in effective field goal percentage but Notre Dame isn't far behind them, coming in at 92nd.
It's worth noting that 49.7% of Louisville's shots come from beyond the arc, the seven-highest rate in the country. That should bode well for Notre Dame, who comes into this game ranking 73rd in three-point defense, allowing teams to shoot just 31.7% from three-point land.
I'll take the points with the Fighting Irish.
Pick: Notre Dame +7.5 (-120 via FanDuel Sportsbook)
