Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 25
Louisville’s stellar season has continued throughout a quality ACC season as the team gears up for the postseason.
The Cardinals have been a strong bet all season, particularly on the road as the group has smashed oddsmakers expectations all season. Can the team go on the road and take care of business against a poor Virginia Tech squad?
Let’s check in on Louisville and see if the team can cover the modest road spread.
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Louisville: -10.5 (-110)
- Virginia Tech: +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Louisville: -600
- Virginia Tech: +430
Total: 145.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Louisville Record: 21-6
- Virginia Tech Record: 12-15
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Key Players to Watch in Prop Market
Louisville
Chucky Hepburn: The Wisconsin transfer has been the engine behind Pat Kelsey’s spaced out offense and stingy defense. The senior guard is third in ACC play in assist rate while also providing a downhill threat for the offense when called upon. He’s also an elite defender with great on-ball pressure that has resulted in a top 10 steal rate in league play.
Virginia Tech
Tobi Lawal: The VCU transfer has been one of the lone bright spots for the Va. Tech team this season, shooting about 40% from beyond the arc while also providing elite rebounding for the Hokies. The big man is averaging about 13 points and seven rebounds while shooting about 57% from the field.
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
The Cardinals have covered in 11 of 12 road games this season, a staggering mark, but can the team win big on Tuesday night?
Instead of targeting the Cardinals on the spread, I’m going to focus on it’s team total over, which is set at 78.5.
Virginia Tech hasn’t faced many elite teams this season, going 0-3 against Quad 1 teams and 4-11 against Quad 2 teams, but one trend has been clear with the team is that it has been gashed in those games. The team is 245th in effective field goal percentage allowed over the balance of the season, and has allowed 75 or more to three of the four KenPom top 50 teams it has faced this season.
Now, I’m willing to go even higher on that mark with Louisville due to the team’s fast pace, ranking 102nd in adjusted tempo, per KenPom. The Cards play at the third fastest tempo in the ACC and should be able to generate more possessions than expected against the Hokies bottom 60 turnover percentage.
The Cards are aggressive on defense, ranking top 100 in turnover percentage, and they take 3s at a top-10 rate, which will set up nicely against the compact Hokies defense that allows a high rate of 3-point shots (76th highest in the country).
With more possessions and an elite offense, I’ll go for the Cardinals team total over on Tuesday.
PICK: Louisville Team Total OVER 78.5 (-104, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
