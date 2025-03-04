LPGA Betting Odds and Picks: Blue Bay LPGA Best Bets
The Asian swing of the LPGA schedule wraps up at this week’s Blue Bay LPGA in China.
This year’s LPGA season seems to be shaping up for a fun one as a clear “big three” are emerging from the pack as the best in the world: Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko.
Only one of the three will be teeing it up this week: Thitikul, who has finished inside the top three in six straight starts.
Blue Bay LPGA odds
Below are the top 15 odds to win via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Jeeno Thitikul +300
- Ayaka Furue +1100
- Miyu Yamashita +1100
- Ruoning Yin +1200
- A Lim Kim +1400
- Minjee Lee +1400
- Celine Boutier +1600
- Jin Hee Im +1600
- Rio Takeda +1600
- Nasa Hataoka +1800
- Mao Saigo +2000
- Ina Yoon +2200
- Gaby Lopez +2800
- Leona Maguire +3500
- Pajaree Anannarukarn +4500
Blue Bay LPGA Picks
Jeeno Thitikul +300 (via BetMGM)
I lost a lot of money last year refusing to bet on Nelly Korda when she was on her dominant run. I refuse to make the same mistake this year, and this week seems like a layup with both Korda and Lydia Ko not competing at the Blue Bay LPGA.
Thitikul has finished in the top three in six straight starts, and she now leads the LPGA in total strokes gained by a significant margin. It’s rare to see a golfer that possesses both the ball striking skills and elite putting that she does, and I can’t wait to see her face off against Korda when the Tour returns to the United States.
A Lim Kim +1400 (via BetMGM)
I have bet on A Lim Kim in every leg of the Asian swing and for good reason. She is one of the best drivers of the golf ball, which is hugely beneficial at these long courses. She leads the field in strokes-gained off the tee heading into this week. While she hasn’t won for me yet, she is the only other golfer in the field besides Thitikul who has finished in the top 10 in the first two Asian events.
In my opinion, she should be the second favorite on the odds list, but BetMGM has her listed fourth at 14-1. If she can get a few more putts to drop this week, she'll be in contention on Sunday once again.
Nasa Hataoka +1800 (via BetMGM)
The field this week is extremely top-heavy, so I’m going to stay away from betting on any long shots and instead sprinkle on a few names in the top 10 on the odds list. My last pick will be Nasa Hataoka, who showed some decent form last week, finishing T14 at last week's HSBC Women’s World Championship.
She ranks third on the LPGA in strokes-gained tee to green this season, but just needs to become more consistent on the greens. If she can find something with her putter, she has the ball-striking ability to compete with Thitikul.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
