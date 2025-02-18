LPGA Betting Odds and Picks: Honda LPGA Thailand Best Bets
The 2025 LPGA season has begun and now the Tour heads across the ocean for the Asian swing of the calendar, starting with this week's Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club.
Last year, this event marked my first LPGA outright of the season when I cashed in on Patty Tavatanakit at 25-1. Let’s see if I can pick the winner at this tournament for the second straight year.
Honda LPGA Thailand odds
Below are the top 15 odds to win via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Jeeno Thitikul +450
- Jin Young Ko +900
- Celine Boutier +1400
- Haeran Ryu +1400
- Ruoning Yin +1400
- A Lim Kim +2000
- Rio Takeda +2000
- Angel Yin +2200
- Ayaka Furue +2200
- Linn Grant +2200
- Sei Young Kim +2200
- Yealimi Noh +2500
- Lilia Vu +2800
- Brooke Henderson +3000
- Hye-Jin Choi +3000
LPGA picks and best bets for Honda LPGA Thailand
A Lim Kim +3000 via FanDuel
A Lim Kim is fresh off a win at the Tournament of Champions and now she’s in a great spot to record a second straight win. Siam Country Club, measuring 6,576 yards, is a course where long drivers of the golf ball have continuously found success and that will be significant for Kim, who was ninth on the LPGA in driving distance last season.
If the Tournament of Champions is any indication, the rest of her game is starting to catch up to her phenomenal driving. She hit 80.56% of greens in regulation in her win and averaged just 28 putts per round. If she can continue that level of play, we should take advantage of the fact oddsmakers are letting us bet on her at 30-1 odds.
Lilia Vu +3500 via FanDuel
We haven't seen Lilia Vu tee it up since the Grant Thornton Invitational in December, but her success at this event is enough for me to bet on her this week at 35-1 odds. She won the Honda LPGA Thailand in 2023 and then followed it up with a T7 at this event in 2024.
In a field that’s missing some top golfers like Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang, I’m surprised we can get a previous winner like Vu at this long of odds.
Hyo Joo Kim +4000 via FanDuel
Hyo Joo Kim is another golfer with long odds who has had consistent results at Siam Country Club. She finished in the top 10 at this event for three straight years and posted a solid top-10 finish at the Tournament of Champions a few weeks ago.
She’s not particularly long off the tee but her accuracy and putting, along with his course history, makes her worth a bet this week at 40-1.
