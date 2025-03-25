LPGA Ford Championship Betting Preview: Odds, Picks and Best Bets
The Asian swing of the LPGA is in the books and now, after two weeks off, the Tour heads to Arizona for the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club in Arizona.
This event will mark the first time Nelly Korda will be teeing it up since the Founders Cup in February. This will also be the first event in 2025 where the top three in the world will be competing in the same event; Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, and Lydia Ko.
Let’s take a look at the top odds to win this week's event and then I'll break down my best bets.
Ford Championship odds
Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Nelly Korda +750
- Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul +800
- Lydia Ko +1400
- Ayaka Furue +1600
- Rio Takeda +2000
- Jin Young Ko +2200
- Hae Ran Ryu +2200
- Charley Hull +2500
- Ruoning Yin +3000
- Miyu Yamashita +3000
- Yealimi Noh +3300
- Nasa Hataoka +3500
- Angel Yin +3500
- Linn Grant +3500
- A Lim Kim +4000
Ford Championship Best Bets
Jeeno Thitikul +800 (via FanDuel)
With no course history at Whirlwind Golf Club, we need to base our bets almost solely on overall numbers and recent form. With that in mind, I think you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you don’t bet on one of Korda or Thitikul, infact, betting on both and assuming there’s a solid chance one of them will win wouldn’t be a terrible strategy. They truly are a step above the rest of the competition.
Instead of betting both, I’m going to back Thitikul at 8-1. She has played more golf in recent weeks, having played in every event of the Asian swing. Her approach numbers have also been more promising, gaining 1.35 strokes per round with her irons compared to 0.41 by Korda. Those two factors are enough to convince me to back the No. 2-ranked golfer in the world.
Yealimi Noh +3000 (via FanDuel)
Believe it or not, it’s not Korda or Thitikul that leads the LPGA in total strokes gained this season, it’s Yealimi Noh. She has only teed it up three times in 2025, but walked away with the win at the Founders Cup and then finished T11 and T7 in her other two starts.
We’ll see if Noh can keep her high level of play up after not competing for the past month, but if she can, this 30-1 bet is going to look like a solid wager by the time the weekend comes around.
Megan Khang +5000 (via FanDuel)
Megan Khang has fooled me into betting on her plenty of times before and this week is the latest instance of it. With little course knowledge, I’m generally going to lean toward the best ball-strikers and none are better than her. She once again leads the LPGA in strokes-gained approach at 1.83 per round. With that in mind, she’s also been horrific on the greens, losing 1.15 strokes per round with her putting.
When Khang has even an average tournament with her putting, she puts herself in contention, or even wins like she did at the CPKC Women’s Open in 2023. At 50-1, her approach numbers are too good to ignore and if she happens to have one of those rare decent putting performances, she’ll have a chance to cash this ticket for us.
