LPGA Live Odds After Round 2: Nelly Korda Live Favorite to Win AIG Women's Open
We're officially halfway through the final major of the women's golf season, the AIG Women's Open.
At the conclusion of 36 holes, Nelly Korda holds a three-stroke lead at eight under par at the Old Course. She has had a fascinating season thus far, capturing six wins including a major victory at the Chevron Championship, but has since fallen off. In her last five starts since her most recent win, she missed the cut three times and failed to finish inside the top 20.
Whatever was causing her inexplicable poor play has clearly been fixed and now she's the odds-on favorite to win her third career major and her second of 2024.
Let's take a look at the live odds.
AIG Women's Open Live Odds After Round 2
- Nelly Korda -140
- Lilia Vu +750
- Charley Hull +800
- Lydia Ko +1800
- Ruoning Yin +1800
- Mao Saigo +3500
- Ally Ewing +5000
- Patty Tavatanakit +5500
- Ashleigh Buhai +6500
- Atthaya Thitikul +6500
- Jenny Shin +8000
- Peiyun Chien +8000
- Andrea Lee +10000
- Georgia Hall +10000
Korda's odds before Round 1 were set at +1200. She's now the -140 favorite, which is an implied probability of 58.33%.
AIG Women's Open Live Bet
Ruoning Yin +1800
If you want to place a live bet on someone not named Nelly Korda, consider Ruoning Yin, who is seeking her second career major victory. She enters the third round sitting in solo fourth, four strokes back from Korda and one stroke back from Lilia Vu and Charley Hull.
Yin has been consistently one of the best ball strikers on the LPGA and we have seen proof of that this week, hitting 29-of-36 greens in regulation through the first two rounds. She recorded seven birdies in the opening round but a poor putting performance in Round 2 resulted in an even par 72.
If her putter can warm up on the weekend, she has the firepower to catch Korda and be in contention on the back nine on Sunday.
She's worth a bet at 18-1 odds.
