LPGA Live Odds: Amy Yang Favored to Win KPMG Women's PGA Championship
The best women golfers in the world have been competing in their third major tournament of the year, the KPMG Women's Championship. The strength of the field combined with the unique course at Sahalee Country Club has made for an electric viewing experience.
Heading into today's final round, it's Amy Yang from South Korea who holds a two-stroke lead. Yang has nine professional wins in her career, including five on the LPGA, but she is still seeking her first major. She has finished inside the top 10 at a major 21 separate times with her best finishes being two runner-ups at the U.S. Women's Open in both 2012 and 2015.
Can she hold on to the lead today? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship Live Odds
- Amy Yang +175
- Miyuu Yamashita +300
- Lauren Hartlage +900
- Lilia Vu +1000
- Jin Young Ko +1400
- Sarah Schmelzel +1400
- Lexi Thompson +2000
- Hinako Shibuno +2200
- Ally Ewing +3300
- Carolina Inglis +4000
- Gaby Lopez +4000
At +175 odds, Yang has an implied probability of 36.36% of winning her first career major today.
KPMG Women's PGA CHampionship Live Prediction
Lilia Vu +1000
If you want to place a live bet to win today's event, I recommend wagering on the No. 2 golfer in the world, Lilia Vu. She enters today already having the experience of winning two majors, both the Chevron Championship and the Women's British Open last year.
She's also fresh off a come-from-behind victory at last week's Meijer LPGA Classic, scoring a final round 65 to force a playoff, eventually coming out on top to capture her eighth professional win.
She enters today's final round four strokes back from Yang, but with how treacherous Sahalee is, we could see that gap close in a hurry. This course demands experience, patience, and plenty of skill, which is exactly what Vu offers.
She's worth a bet today at 10-1 odds.
