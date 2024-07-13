LPGA Live Odds and Prediction: Ayaka Furue Favored to Win First Career Major at Amundi Evian Championship
The fourth women's major golf tournament of the season will wrap up on Sunday in what has turned into a three-person race.
Stephanie Kyriacou will enter the final round with a one-stroke lead. Lauren Coughlin and Ayaka Furue sit one stroke behind her at T2. Three strokes separate second place and fourth place, which is currently held by Pajaree Anannarukarn.
So, who will come out on top at Evian Resort Golf Club? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think and then I'll give you my pick.
Amundi Evian Championship Live Odds
- Ayaka Furue +140
- Stephanie Kyriacou +240
- Lauren Coughlin +325
- Ally Ewin +2200
- Patty Tavatanakit +2500
- Pajaree Anannarukarn +3500
- Hye-Jin Choi +4000
- Jin Young Ko +6600
LPGA Live Bet
Ayaka Furue +140
For those of you who have read my LPGA betting previews this season, you know that I'm absolutely kicking myself for not betting on Furue this week. I've bet on her on an almost weekly basis this year including in all three majors prior to this one.
Of course, as my luck would have it, I didn't bet her this week, and now she's the live favorite to win heading into the final round. I refuse to not have any action on her so I'm going to opt for a live bet on her now at +140. Even with my FOMO aside, I do think it's the bet to make despite it not yielding just $140 profit on a $100 bet.
She is by far the most skilled golfer of the top three women in contention. The 24-year-old is second on the LPGA in total strokes gained this season at +1.92, behind only Nelly Korda. Meanwhile, Coughlin ranks 21st and Kyriacou ranks 75th.
Furue stumbled a bit in Round 3, hitting only 11-of-18 greens in regulation, but she hit 17-of-18 in Round 1 and 16-of-18 in Round 2. If she can return to the form she had on Thursday and Friday, which I expect she will, she may not only win this event but there's a chance she runs away with it.
