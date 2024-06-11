LPGA Odds and Picks: Meijer LPGA Classic Best Bets to Win
We suffered yet another heartbreak with our outright picks at last week's ShopRite LPGA Classic with Ayaka Furue losing by a single stroke due to Linnea Strom shooting an 11-under-par 60 on Sunday to complete to largest final-round comeback since the 1980s.
We continue to search for our first LPGA winner since Patty Tavatanakit cashed for us at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February.
The LPGA heads to Michigan this week for the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club. This course has truly been one that we've seen similar names near the top of the leaderboard on a yearly basis. Leona Maguire finished runner-up here in both 2021 and 2022 before finally winning it last year.
Meijer LPGA Classic odds
The top 10 odds to win listed below are via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Nelly Korda +350
- Atthaya Thitikul +1000
- Ayaka Furue +1200
- Hyo Joo Kim +1800
- Xiyu Lin +1800
- Brooke Henderson +2000
- Minjee Lee +2000
- Carlota Ciganda +2200
- Ally Ewing +2500
- Leona Maguire +2500
Nelly Korda returns to action after taking last week off. At +350, she has an implied probability of 22.22% of winning this week.
LPGA picks and best bets for Meijer LPGA Classic
Atthaya Thitikul +1000
We're keeping things simple this week and betting on women who are both in good form and who have a good history at this event. If there's a third thing we want to look at, it's driving distance. At 6,556 yards, distance off the tee can help golfers significantly this week.
Atthaya Thitikul checks all of those boxes and I'd much rather bet on her at 10-1 than Korda at +350. She finished T5 here in 2022, the only year she competed at this event, and she's coming into this week off finishes of T7, T6, and solo fourth last week.
As a cherry on top, she ranks 25th on the LPGA in driving distance, which is going to do nothing but benefit her at Blythefield Country Club.
Carlota Ciganda +2200
If you're looking for someone a little further down the odds list, how about Carlota Ciganda? She finished fifth here in 2022 and eighth last year, and she also ranks 33rd on the LPGA in driving distance.
Her one red flag is that she hasn't been in elite form of late, but she hasn't been playing poorly either. She finished T19 at the U.S. Open in her latest start. With that being said, the course fit and history are enough to make her a great bet at 22-1.
Ally Ewing +2500
Ally Ewing is another golfer who checks every box this week. She has finished inside the top 10 in two of her last three starts at this event and she's coming off a T3 finish at the U.S. Open. She's also one of the longer drivers of the golf ball in the women's game, ranking 24th in average driving distance.
At 25-1, she may just be the best value bet on the board this week.
