LPGA Odds and Picks: Mexico Riviera Maya Open Best Bets
The LPGA returns to action after a week off, and this time they head South of the Border to El Camaleon Golf at Mayakoba in Mexico. This is the first time the LPGA will be teeing it up at this course, so we bettors have to go in blind from a course history perspective.
That means relying on recent form and metrics is all we can do to try to predict this week's winner.
With the U.S. Women's Open set to take place next week, the women in this week's field will be using the event as one final warm-up before their second major of 2025.
Mexico Riviera Maya Open odds
Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Rio Takeda +700
- Charley Hull +1200
- Hye Jin Choi +1200
- Carlota Ciganda +1400
- Chisato Iwai +1400
- Akie Iwai +1400
- Somi Lee +1400
- Gaby Lopez +1800
- Lindy Duncan +2000
- Ina Yoon +2000
- Sei Young Kim +2000
- Minami Katsu +2900
- Yan Liu +3300
- Nataliya Guseva +3300
- Yahui Zhang +3300
Mexico Riviera Maya Open picks
Lindy Duncan +2000
With little course knowledge or history to draw from, I'm going to lean on the season-long metrics in this one. Lindy Duncan is second in the field in total strokes gained this season behind only the betting favorite, Rio Takeda. Her success hasn't been just from the early tournaments this season either. She's coming into this event off a T11 finish at the Mizuho Americas Open and a T2 finish at the first major, the Chevron Championship. If she can dial in her irons this week, she's going to be a great bet at 20-1.
Elizabeth Szokol +8000
Elizabeth Szokol is second on the LPGA in strokes gained approach heading into this week at +1.45 per round. Her issue has been her short game, losing strokes both around and on the greens, but she has improved in those areas of late, which led her to a T21 finish at the Mizuho Americas Open, an event that had a much stronger field than this week's tournament in Mexico.
Her game has been trending in the right direction, and in this field, she's well worth a bet at 80-1 to capture her second LPGA victory.
Jing Yan +15000
In a tournament with a relatively weak field and plenty of unknowns, I'm going to simply take the best iron player on the LPGA at 150-1 odds and see what happens. You may be wondering why the leader in strokes gained approach is at such long odds, but that's what happens when you lose an average of 2.69 strokes per round with your putting, something I didn't think was possible over an entire season.
Perhaps Yan has figured out something on the greens in her recent weeks off, and if she has, she's going to be in contention on the weekend based on how good her irons are. She's worth a shot at 150-1 odds this week.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!