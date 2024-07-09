LPGA Odds and Picks: Amundi Evian Championship Best Bets to Win
It's not just the PGA Tour that heads to Europe this week, the LPGA will also be teeing it up across the pond at this week's Amundi Evian Championship in France, the fourth of five majors on the women's golf calendar.
Celine Boutier won on her home soil at this event last season, but her poor form in 2024 could mean we'll see a new championship this year. The No. 1 golfer in the world, Nelly Korda, enters as the betting favorite but in an interesting position. After winning seemingly every week, Korda has now missed the cut in three straight starts including at both the U.S. Women's Open and the Women's PGA Championship.
Can she bounce back this week?
Let's dive into the odds to win and I'll give you my best bet.
Amundi Evian Championship odds
Below are the top 10 odds to win via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Nelly Korda +1000
- Atthaya Thitikul +1200
- Lilia Vu +1400
- Jin Young Ko +1800
- Miyuu Yamashita +1800
- Ally Ewing +2000
- Ayaka Furue +2000
- Brooke Henderson +2500
- Linn Grant +2500
- Hyo Joo Kim +2800
LPGA picks and best bets for the Amundi Evian Championship
Atthaya Thitikul +1200
I'm going to fade Nelly Korda this week. After three straight missed cuts, I think it's best if we target the second golfer on the odds list instead, Atthaya Thitikul. She's coming off a victory alongside Ruoning Yin and has now finished inside the top eight in five of her last six starts.
Not only is she in fantastic form, but she has a great history at this event, finishing inside the top 10 the last four times she has teed it up at Evian Resort Golf Club.
In my opinion, she deserves to be the betting favorite to win this week ahead of Korda, who is trying to find a way to get out of her slump.
Jin Young Ko +1800
I'm going to back a former winner of this event, Jin Young Ko, who won her second major victory here in 2019. She also posted a T8 finish here in 2022.
She enters this week ranking ninth on the LPGA in total strokes gained and third in strokes-gained approach, averaging 1.20 strokes-gained per round with her irons. With Evian being a second-shot golf course , it makes sense why she's had success here.
Finally, she's fresh off a T2 finish at the Women's PGA Championship and a T8 at the Dow Championship. Now is the time to invest in her.
Mao Saigo +3500
If you're looking for a golfer a bit further down the odds list, consider Mao Saigo from Japan. She has been playing the best golf of her season lately, finishing T7 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and T21 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic last month. Both of those starts featured her best ball-striking performances of the season, gaining over 5.5 strokes on the field with her irons in each.
Add in a T8 finish along side Yu Jin Sung at the Dow Championship two weeks ago and she's clearly peaking at the perfect time.
Saigo has a T3 finish at this event back in 2022, so this could be time for the 22-year-old to win her first major.
