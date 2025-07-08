LPGA Odds and Picks: Amundi Evian Championship Best Bets
The fourth women’s major championship of the 2025 season is this week as the best in the world head to France for the Amundi Evian Championship.
Mao Saigo, Maja Stark, and Minjee Lee are the champions of the first three majors of the season, meaning the top two golfers in the world, Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul, have yet to win one. That thought would have been unfathomable at the start of the season.
Despite that, they are once again co-favorites to win this week. Let’s take a look at the top odds, and then I’ll break down my best bets.
Amundi Evian Championship odds
Top 15 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jeeno Thitikul +900
- Nelly Korda +900
- Minjee Lee +1600
- Ruoning Yin +2000
- Hye-Jin Choi +2200
- Ayaka Furue +2200
- Lydia Ko +2500
- Haeran Ryu +2500
- Somi Lee +2800
- Miyu Yamashita +3000
- Yealimi Noh +3000
- Celine Boutier +3000
- Rio Takeda +3000
- Angel Yin +3000
- Mao Saigo +3500
Amundi Evian Championship picks
Minjee Lee +1600 (via DraftKings)
Not only is Minjee Lee coming off a win at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and is a former winner at the Amundi Evian Championship in 2021, but she’s also virtually caught Thitikul and Korda from a metrics perspective this season. She’s now third on the LPGA in total strokes gained at +2.40, only 0.36 strokes behind Thitikul and 0.07 strokes behind Korda.
Bad putting is what historically held Lee back from being the best women’s golfer on the planet, as she’s always been one of the top iron players. This season, she’s switched to a broomstick style of putter and has seen amazing results, leading to her now gaining +1.15 strokes on the field per round with her putting.
She’s deserving of much shorter odds than 16-1 this week.
Esther Henseleit +5000 (via FanDuel)
Esther Henseleit might be one of the most underrated golfers teeing it up this week. She has quietly been playing some fantastic golf, including posting three top 20 finishes over her last seven starts, as well as a T12 finish at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
She has finished inside the top 15 the past two years at the Evian Championship, including a T7 finish here last year. Great form and course history make her worth a wager at 50-1 this week.
Andrea Lee +6500 (via FanDuel)
I’ve been high on Andrea Lee all season long, and her driving accuracy is going to give her a leg up on the competition at Evian Resort Golf Club. We’ve seen accurate drivers who lack in distance win this event in the past, including last year’s winner, Ayaka Furue.
Lee leads the LPGA in driving accuracy at 85.04%, which is 1.39% higher than any other player. She has posted four top-10 finishes in her last six starts and seems to be playing her best golf of the season. At 65-1, this bet is a no-brainer if you’re looking for a dark horse in France this week.
